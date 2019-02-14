हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
English Premier League

EPL: Jurgen Klopp charged by FA over referee comments in West Ham draw

The FA said Klopp had been charged as the comments "questioned the integrity of the referee and/or implied bias".

EPL: Jurgen Klopp charged by FA over referee comments in West Ham draw
Image Credits: Reuters

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was charged by the English Football Association (FA) on Wednesday over comments he made about the referee after his side`s 1-1 draw with West Ham United in the Premier League on Feb. 4.

The German manager said referee Kevin Friend`s performance was affected by the decision to allow Sadio Mane`s opening goal, which should have been ruled out for offside.

The FA said Klopp had been charged as the comments "questioned the integrity of the referee and/or implied bias".

West Ham equalised through Michail Antonio`s goal before the interval but Klopp said Friend "did not want to open the gap any more" in the second half.

"It was a tough game. Apparently our goal was offside and maybe the referee knew that in the second half. It's a point and a fair point,"  Klopp said after the match at the London Stadium.

"As a human being, if I know I have made a big mistake in the first half, I don`t want to open the gap any more."

"Referees are obviously human beings, and I understand that, but I didn`t during the game because I had no clue that our goal was offside."

Klopp has until 1800 GMT on Monday to respond to the charge.

Tags:
English Premier LeagueLiverpoolJurgen KloppMichail AntonioSadio Mane
Next
Story

Jan Vertonghen shines as Tottenham Hotspur cruise past Borussia Dortmund 3-0

Must Watch

PT1M17S

Morning Breaking: PM Modi targets Rahul Gandhi on Amethi

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close