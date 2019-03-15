हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
English Premier League

EPL: Southampton full back Yan Valery extends contract till 2023

The 20-year-old Frenchman joined the Saints from French club Rennes in 2015 and made his first-team debut in November. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@SouthamptonFC

Southampton full-back Yan Valery has signed a new contract to keep him at St. Mary’s until 2023, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

He has become a regular starter under new coach Ralph Hasenhuttl at a club who have lost a number of high-profile young players to Premier League rivals in recent years.

"This manager has given me all of his trust, so I am just happy to sign again," Valery said in a club statement.

"And I can`t wait now to give everything I`ve got to help the club stay in the Premier League and to keep working hard and improve my game and be a better player than I am now."

Valery scored his first senior goal against Manchester United this month and netted another in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

"Yan’s development has been fantastic in the last few months," Hasenhuttl said. "I think he is a player who embodies precisely the philosophy of Southampton, as he is young and forward-thinking.

"He has been given trust by us, and in return, he has shown exactly what we want to see, which is a brave player who believes in himself."

English Premier League, Southampton, Yan Valery, Rennes, Ralph Hasenhuttl
