Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo old Coca-Cola ad resurfaces, netizens call striker a ‘hypocrite’ - WATCH

Netizens are calling Portugal captain and star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo a 'hypocrite' after an old Coca-Cola advert has emerged showing him whole-heartedly endorsing the brand. This comes after he removed two Coke bottles from a Euro 2020 press conference and told viewers, 'Drink water!'.

Ronaldo is one of the most supremely fit footballers even at the age of 36 years. The striker has time and again promoted a healthy lifestyle and the same was the case when on Tuesday (June 15) Ronaldo arrived at the press conference along with coach Fernando Santos. A couple of bottles of Coca-Cola were placed in front of him but Ronaldo decided to remove them from the camera angle altogether. He instead lifted a water bottle and asked everyone to ‘drink water’ instead.

Quite a few were left surprised seeing Ronaldo’s actions and while many fans and fitness enthusiasts praised Ronaldo for his actions, some netizens have now dug out an old advert of Ronaldo endorsing Coca Cola and now the people are calling the Juventus striker a ‘hypocrite’.

Here's the video of young Ronaldo featuring in an ad for the soft drink brand during his early days in world football.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the old advertisement:

I wonder how much he got paid to advertise coke in Asia!! https://t.co/FipxfUx1kA — Shane R (@ShaneRooD15) June 16, 2021

Let’s not forget that Ronaldo had once done an advert for Coca-cola. So much for his supposedly hate for soda. https://t.co/B0qBBh4b31 — Your Online Vet (@danielaremson) June 16, 2021

Meanwhile, a day after football legend Cristiano Ronaldo removed the Coca-Cola bottles from his table ahead of a press-conference, the brand, which is one of the major sponsors of Euro 2020, took a major hit in its stock value. As per a report in The Daily Star, the prices of the beverage company dropped by 1.6 per cent and the value went down from USD 242 billion to USD 238 billion.