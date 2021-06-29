Euro 2020: Granit Xhaka drinks Coca-Cola before shootout, fans ask is Cristiano Ronaldo watching?

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo took the UEFA Euro 2020 by storm both on and off the field. Although defending champions Portugal have crashed out of the tournament after their loss to Belgium on Sunday (June 27) night, Ronaldo is still the leading goal-scorer in the tournament with five goals so far.

It was the Juventus legend’s act in a pre-match press conference which was as talked about during the tournament as the goals from his feet. Ronaldo kept the bottles of Coca-Cola aside during a press conference which sent the shares of the beverage giants tumbling resulting in a loss of $4 billion.

After Ronaldo’s gesture to snub Coca-Cola in favour of water at a press conference went viral, Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka was spotted drinking a bottle of the cold drink right before the penalty shootout against France in the Euro 2020 Round of 16 on Monday (June 28) night.

Ronaldo’s act even prompted UEFA to issue a notification to players over not removing sponsors’ products from the press conference. However, as many argued that Ronaldo’s act was only a health caution, Switzerland’s Xhaka drank a bottle of Coca-Cola right before the penalty shootout took place against France on Monday.

Xhaka, who was named the man of the match in what is being called the biggest upset of the Euro 2020 campaign so far, was spotted drinking coke on the field the entire time as he gave a passionate talk to his teammates before the penalty shootout began.

The shootout resulted in Switzerland putting all five of their penalties past France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. The Frenchmen, on the other hand, could only cover 4 of their 5 penalties which resulted in their elimination from the tournament.

Since Switzerland’s victory, the pictures of Xhaka drinking Coca-Cola are going viral on Twitter, with many relating it to the Ronaldo Coke snub incident. While Ronaldo and Paul Pogba, who had removed a Heineken bottle at a press conference, are out of Euro 2020, Xhaka remains in the championship having revitalised himself by drinking a bottle of coke.

Xhaka was understandably elated after France’s 5-4 win in the penalty shootout. The Swiss skipper paid tribute to his teammates in a highly passionate manner.