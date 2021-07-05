Euro 2020 semi-finals: Full schedule, qualified teams, TV timings and full match details

After thrilling quarterfinals, we have the last four teams of UEFA Euro 2020 – Spain, Italy, Denmark and England. Spain were able to keep their nerves in the penalty shootout as they defeated Switzerland by 3-1 after the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Subsequently, Italy showed their class against ranked No. 1 team Belgium as they defeated them by 2-1 at Allianz Arena, Munich. Italy was able to dominate in the first half as they ticked the right boxes.

Denmark also continued their inspirational run as the Danish team defeated the Czech Republic by 2-1. In the last quarterfinal, England thrashed Ukraine by 4-0 to book their last-four berth. The Three Lions completely dominated the contest as skipper Harry Kane scored a brace whereas Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson scored a goal apiece.

EURO 2020 semi-finals set Italy vs Spain

England vs Denmark Who are you backing to lift the #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/SjjvZ6PSAb — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 3, 2021

As we have the final four teams, the semifinal and final of Euro 2020 should be an exciting watch for all the Football aficionados.

UEFA Euro 2020 semifinal schedule:

1st Semifinal: Italy vs Spain, Venue – Wembley Stadium, London, Date and Time – 7th July, 12:30 AM IST.

2nd Semifinal: England vs Denmark, Venue – Wembley Stadium, London, Date and Time – 8th July, 12:30 AM IST.

UEFA Euro 2020 semi-final Live Streaming Details:

The Euro Cup 2020 semi-finals will be telecast across the Sony Sports Network in India through its four channels, Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4. You can watch the Euro 2020 semifinals matches will also be available to stream live on the SonyLiv app and website.

Sterling & Dolberg in contention

Who will claim the @Alipay | #EUROTopScorer | #EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 4, 2021

Quarterfinal Results:

Spain 1 – 1 Switzerland (Spain won 3-1 on penalties).

Denmark 2 – 1 Czech Republic

Italy 2 – 1 Belgium

England 4 – 0 Ukraine.

EURO 2020 Final:

The summit clash would be played on July 12 at Wembley Stadium, London between winners of Semifinal 1 and Semifinal 2.