Euro Cup 2020: Denmark edge past Czech Republic 2-1 to enter semis after 29 years

Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg starred in the match as Denmark defeated the Czech Republic 2-1 to enter the semi-finals of the ongoing Euro Cup on Saturday.

The 1992 champions Denmark reached their first Euro Cup semi-final in 29 years after registering a win over the Czech Republic.

Denmark got off to a dream start as Delaney scored from the corner in the fifth minute. In the dying minutes of the first half, Dolberg doubled Denmark's lead.

The Czech Republic started the second half on backfoot but Patrik Schick pulled one back for his side with a right-footed shot.

The Czech Republic tried hard but wasn't able to net an equaliser as the Euro Cup campaign ended for the side with a 2-1 loss against Denmark.

Denmark will now lock horns with England for a place in the Euro Cup final. Denmark is the first team ever to progress from the Euro group stage after losing the opening two games.

On Friday, Mikel Oyarzabal held his nerves to score the crucial penalty as Spain entered the semi-finals of the ongoing Euro Cup after beating Switzerland 3-1 on penalties.

The match had gone to penalties after their last-eight tie had ended in a 1-1 draw. Even the extra time wasn't able to separate the two sides before it all came down to the penalty shootouts for deciding the winner.

In another match, Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne got among the scoring charts as Italy defeated Belgium 2-1 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

With this win, Italy entered the semi-finals of the tournament. The side will now lock horns against Spain in the semifinals at the Wembley Stadium.