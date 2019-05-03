close

Europa League

Europa League semi-final: Alexandre Lacazette's brace helps Arsenal beat Valencia 3-1 in first leg

Aubameyang`s stoppage-time volley could prove crucial though, leaving Valencia with a tough task to avoid falling at the Europa League semi-final hurdle for the third time.  

Europa League semi-final: Alexandre Lacazette&#039;s brace helps Arsenal beat Valencia 3-1 in first leg
Image Credits: Twitter/@Arsenal

Arsenal`s Alexandre Lacazette scored twice in the first half and fellow striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang snatched a last-gasp third goal to secure a 3-1 win over Valencia in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday.

Frenchman Lacazette`s double at The Emirates put Arsenal in front after Mouctar Diakhaby had given the Spanish side an early lead and Aubameyang`s late strike gave the London side some breathing space for next week`s return at the Mestalla.

Diakhaby punished some limp Arsenal defending to head home in the 11th minute but the hosts responded with Lacazette starting and finishing a flowing move seven minutes later before giving his side the lead with a 25th-minute header.

Arsenal had lost three consecutive Premier League games to drop to fifth place in the table with two games to go but manager Unai Emery has a special relationship with the Europa League having won it three times in a row with Sevilla.

He may have to lift the trophy for a fourth time if Arsenal are to upgrade to Europe`s elite Champions League competition next season, but the tie was still very much in the balance after Lacazette spurned two glorious second-half chances.

Aubameyang`s stoppage-time volley could prove crucial though, leaving Valencia with a tough task to avoid falling at the Europa League semi-final hurdle for the third time.

 

Europa LeagueSevillafootballPremier LeagueAlexandre Lacazette
