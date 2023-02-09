European Super League: Read Real Madrid, FC Barcelona's Involvement in Comeback Here

A project that created chaos around football fans two years back, European Super League is back on the charts. The organisers want to launch a new project: a multi-division league of 60 to 80 clubs with no permanent members. As per reports from telegraph.co.uk, the competition is expected to have a minimum of 14 games per team every season. In various newspapers by A22, it is mentioned that the three giant clubs - Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, and Juventus are set to battle their against UEFA.

The claims from the reports suggest that the new project is a result of the clubs around Europe struggling with their financial situations. As all the globe knows, FC Barcelona are in a major debt of over $600 million. Now, the aim is toward the viewership of the Premier League and its dominance of the transfer market.

Many individuals believe Super League is important for the future of football. However, La Liga are amount the many who are against the latest project.

"The Super League is the wolf, who today disguises himself as a granny to try to fool European football, but HIS nose and HIS teeth are very big, four divisions in Europe? Of course the first for them, as in the 2019 reform. Government of the clubs? Of course only the big ones," said La Liga president Javier Tebas in a cyptic social media post against the Super League badge, as per goal.

La Superliga es el lobo, que hoy se disfraza de abuelita para intentar engañar al fútbol europeo, pero SU nariz y SUS dientes son muy grandes, ¿cuatro divisiones en europa? Claro la primera para ellos, como en la reforma de 2019.¿Gobierno de los clubes? Claro solo de los grandes pic.twitter.com/y0IQmLzS6W February 9, 2023

Bernd Reichart, chief executive of the A22 Sports Management Group that is behind the new plans, has told Die Welt: "The foundations of European football are in danger of collapsing. It’s time for a change. It is the clubs that bear the entrepreneurial risk in football. But when important decisions are at stake, they are too often forced to sit idly by on the sidelines as the sporting and financial foundations crumble around them. Our talks have also made it clear that clubs often find it impossible to speak out publicly against a system that uses the threat of sanctions to thwart opposition. Our dialogue was open, honest, constructive and resulted in clear ideas about what changes are needed and how they could be implemented. There is a lot to do and we will continue our dialogue."

In 2021, the plan was shut down after a scary backlash from the fans of all 12 teams involved - Manchester United, Juventus, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Arsenal and Chelsea.