हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FA Cup

FA Cup: Leicester City beat Chelsea to win maiden title – WATCH

Tielemans' sensational second-half goal helped four-time runners-up Leicester City to get over the line as the Foxes lifted the coveted trophy after waiting for nearly 137 years.

FA Cup: Leicester City beat Chelsea to win maiden title – WATCH
Leicester City's owner and players celebrate after winning FA Cup (Source: Leicester City/Twitter)

Youri Tielemans was the star of the night as Leicester City clinched the FA Cup for the first time with a 1-0 win over Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in the final on Saturday.

Tielemans' sensational second-half goal helped four-time runners-up Leicester City to get over the line as the Foxes lifted the coveted trophy after waiting for nearly 137 years.

Finalists in 1949, 1961, 1963, and 1969, the Foxes, guided by Brendan Rodgers, defeated Stoke City, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester United, and Southampton before overcoming Chelsea in London.

Watch the highlights of the match: 

Both the teams tried hard in the first half but weren't able to break the deadlock as the scoreline read 0-0 before the second essay began.

In the second half, Tielemans became the first Foxes player to score in an FA Cup final since Ken Keyworth in 1963 with a 63rd-minute piledriver that proved to be the winner.

Chelsea came to close to equalise but VAR ruled out Ben Chilwell's deflected effort for offside, and they ultimately fell at the competition's final hurdle for the second successive year.

The two teams will again lock horns with each other in the Premier League fixture on Tuesday.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
FA CupLeicester CitychelseaYouri Tielemans
Next
Story

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent gives THIS huge update about Portuguese future at Juventus

Must Watch

PT8M3S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary; May 15, 2021