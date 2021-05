FA Cup: Leicester City beat Chelsea to win maiden title – WATCH

Youri Tielemans was the star of the night as Leicester City clinched the FA Cup for the first time with a 1-0 win over Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in the final on Saturday.

Tielemans' sensational second-half goal helped four-time runners-up Leicester City to get over the line as the Foxes lifted the coveted trophy after waiting for nearly 137 years.

Finalists in 1949, 1961, 1963, and 1969, the Foxes, guided by Brendan Rodgers, defeated Stoke City, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester United, and Southampton before overcoming Chelsea in London.

Watch the highlights of the match:

Both the teams tried hard in the first half but weren't able to break the deadlock as the scoreline read 0-0 before the second essay began.

In the second half, Tielemans became the first Foxes player to score in an FA Cup final since Ken Keyworth in 1963 with a 63rd-minute piledriver that proved to be the winner.

Chelsea came to close to equalise but VAR ruled out Ben Chilwell's deflected effort for offside, and they ultimately fell at the competition's final hurdle for the second successive year.

The two teams will again lock horns with each other in the Premier League fixture on Tuesday.