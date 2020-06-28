FA Cup Quarter-final, Chelsea vs Leicester City: Preview, probable XIs, kick-off time

Third-placed Chelsea are all set to welcome fourth-placed Leicester City in the quarter-final clash of the FA Cup at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Heading into the clash, Chelsea will look to continue their impressive form since returning to action following the resumption of the English Premier League on June 17 amid COVID-19 fear.

Earlier this week, Chelsea showcased one of their best performance of the season to clinch a crucial 2-1 triumph over Manchester City and secure a huge step towards the top four of the Premier League.

Leicester City, on the other hand, have been in decent form throughout the season, but they recently registered back-to-back draws against Watford and Brighton.

The match will take place behind closed doors without spectators due to the goverment guidelines on large gathering amid coronavirus pandemic.

The FA Cup quarter-final tie will be held at 8:30 p.m IST and will be broadcast on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD.

As far as head-to-head record is concerned, Chelsea hold an edge over Leicester City with 56 wins, 26 defeats and 34 draws.They have lost just a single match in their last 11 meetings.

In the last FA Cup clash between the two sides, Chelsea and Leicester City ended in a 1-1 draw.

Probable XIs:

Leicester possible starting lineup: Kasper Schmeichel, James Justin, Jonny Evans, Wes Morgan, Christian Fuchs, Ayoze Perez, Hamza Choudhury, Youri Tielemans, Dennis Praet, Harvey Barnes, Kelechi Iheanacho

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Willy Caballero; Reece James, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Emerson Palmiere, Billy Gilmour, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Abraham, Pedro