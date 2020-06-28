FA Cup Quarter-final, Manchester City vs Newcastle United: Preview, Probable XIs, kick-off time

Three days after being dethroned as the champions of England, Manchester City will square off with Newcastle United in the quarter-final clash of the FA Cup at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Manchester City slumped to a disappointing 1-2 defeat at the hands of Chelsea on Thursday, a result which officially handed the Premier League title to Liverpool.

The Pep Guardiola-led side will look to rebound strongly from the defeat and continue their bid to retain the FA Cup title against Newcastle.

If Manchester City suffered another defeat on Sunday, it would see them lose three successive away games for the first time since October 2016.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, will head into the FA Cup match after a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Prior to that, Newcastle crushed Sheffield United 3-0 in another EPL tie at St James' Park.

The match will take place behind closed doors without spectators due to the goverment guidelines on large gathering amid coronavirus pandemic.

The FA Cup quarter-final tie will be held at 11:00 p.m IST and will be broadcast on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD.

Heading into the clash, Newcastle hold an edge over Manchester City, having one six out of their previous eight ties between the two sides in the FA Cup.

Probable XIs:

Newcastle possible starting lineup: Karl Darlow, DeAndre Yedlin, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Federico Fernandez, Danny Rose; Miguel Almiron, Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey, Saint-Maximin; Andy Carroll

Manchester City possible starting lineup: Ederson Santana de Moraes, Joao Cancelo, Nicolas Otamendi, Eric Garcia, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, D Silva; Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane