FA Cup set to resume with Norwich City vs Manchester United quarter-final tie

More than three months after the competition was distrupted due to coronavirus pandemic, the FA Cup is all set to resume on Saturday with a quarter-final clash between Manchester United and Norwich City.

The clash between Premier League bottom side Norwich and 12-time winner United will take place at 10 p.m IST and will be held at Carrow Road in England.

Heading into the clash, Manchester United will be boosting with confidence as Anthony Martial's hat-trick helped the side thrash Sheffield United 3-0 on Wednesday.

Norwich, on the other hand, have failed to score in either of their first two matches since the season restarted.

The other three quarter-final clashes will take place on Sunday. Sheffield United will lock horns with Arsenal, Leicester City will take on Chelsea and Newcastle United will face Manchester City for a place in the semi-finals.

Earlier, the draw for the last-eight took place on March 4 and the quarter-final clashes were originally slated to take place on March 21-22 but was postponed due to coronavirus.

In May, the Football Association had announced that the remaining ties of the FA Cup will resume from June 27 and will take place behind closed doors.

Manchester United vs Norwich City predicted XIs:

Manchester United predicted XI: Sergio Romero, Diogo Dalot, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams, Scott McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Juan Mata, Daniel James, Odion Ighalo.

Norwich City predicted XI: Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Ben Godfrey, Timm Klose, Jamal Lewis, Emiliano Buendia, Tom Trybull, Alexander Tettey, Todd Cantwell, Teemu Pukki, Josip Drmic