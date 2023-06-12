Fan Boy Pep Guardiola Congratulated By 'Idol' Julia Roberts For Champions League Glory

Manchester City defeated Inter Milan 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on Sunday. After the win, Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola said, "This final was written in the stars," as per the official website of Manchester City. Guadiola's side wrote their name in the history books and they also became the second Premier League club to secure the treble after Sir Alex Ferguson's 1998/99 season Manchester United.

Guardiola and his team received praise and wishes from all around the globe after the historic night. Adding to that, the Catalan was also congratulated by Hollywood actor Julia Roberts. Back in March, Guardiola said he felt like a "failure" when Oceans Eleven star visited Manchester United's Old Trafford instead of Man City's Etihad Stadium. (Meet World's Richest Footballer And It's Not Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Or David Beckham)

"Congratulations @pepteam for leading your team to be UCL champions," Roberts wrote on Instagram, with the hashtags #pep and #soccermom.

Checkout her post below:

Manchester City clinched their first-ever UEFA Champions League title. Above that, they have become the second English club to complete a treble by winning the Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League in a single footballing season.

After the final match, Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola said, "Sometimes it looks like this competition this year, this final was written in the stars," according to the official website of Manchester City.

He further complimented his goalkeeper Ederson, "The goal, the chances they had. Ederson's save where in extra-time you could lose the game."

Pep Guardiola becomes the first manager to win two trebles with two different teams. First with Barcelona in 2008/09 and then with Manchester City in 2022/23.

52-year-old Pep Guardiola said, "I will be the same person and we will be the same team and we will be the same Club. Today was our year, but in the past to do it of course we are incredibly satisfied to achieve something unique, the Treble for this club."

He added, "The feeling I have right now is we leave the Champions League and give credit to the five Premier Leagues. In seven years, two FA Cups, four Carabao Cups, Community Shields," as per the official website of Manchester City.

"That gives credit to what we have done. We have to win Europe to be considered one of the really good teams and we win it. Suffering, you could expect it because Inter is an exceptional team. Physicality that battles to win," said Guardiola.

He further went on to add, "Sometimes you need this type of luck that in the past, against Tottenham and in other games, the final against Chelsea, we didn't have it. Today we had it."

In the first half of the match, Manchester City looked a bit nervous with their playing style. Inter Milan had their plans worked out well in the first half but couldn't score a goal. Manchester City also struggled to find the net in the first half.

In the first half, Manchester City's midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was forced off as he started to suffer from a hamstring injury. Phil Foden was sent in as his replacement. In the second half, Manchester City switched their tactics, as defender John Stones was playing in the midfield and making crucial overlap runs.

Soon, Manchester City's efforts turned to give positive outcomes. In the 68th minute of the match, Rodri scored and gave Manchester City a 1-0 lead.

Inter Milan tried to give a quick reply but Federico Dimarco's header struck the post and the follow-up was blocked by teammate Romelu Lukaku. Inter Milan tried every weapon in their arsenal but couldn't find the back of the net as Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson denied them every time.

Manchester City took a total of seven shots out of which four were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 56 per cent. They completed a total of 512 passes with an accuracy of 86 per cent.

Inter Milan took 14 shots out of which only six were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 44 per cent. They completed a total of 384 passes with an accuracy of 82 per cent.