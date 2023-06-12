Meet World's Richest Footballer And It's Not Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Or David Beckham

Sports is not just a passion but also the most appealing sector that gives you respect, fan-following and a huge income if you become successful. Be it cricket, football or NBA, players are showered with money by companies for promoting their brands. While the road to the top may be a bit difficult, but it's not impossible for anyone to rise to the pinnacle of any sport. And once you reach there, the world bows to you. Football is a sport that revolves around substantial financial investments, surpassing even cricket in terms of money involved. Players in football earn significant sums through transfers, wages, sponsorships, and various other revenue streams.

Have you ever wondered who is the richest footballer in the world - Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe Or David Beckham? None of these. The richest footballer in the world is Faiq Bolkiah. Faiq Bolkiah, the 25-year-old professional footballer and son of Brunei's Prince Jefri Bolkiah, holds the title of the richest football player in the world. He has a staggering net worth of $20 billion. Bolkiah's uncle Hassanal Bolkiah is the Sultan of Brunei. His status as the wealthiest footballer is primarily attributed to his family background.

Then comes Lionel Messi. Lionel Messi, the 35-year-old playmaker from Argentina, is widely acknowledged as the greatest player of the modern football era. He currently showcases his exceptional skills at Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain. As of March 2023, Messi's net worth stands at an impressive $600 million, placing him as the second wealthiest footballer in the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo, a renowned Portuguese footballer, is one of the most successful players in the sport. With a current net worth of approximately $500 million, he holds the position of the third richest footballer globally. Ronaldo's exceptional skills and numerous achievements have contributed significantly to his financial success.

David Beckham, the former English footballer, has achieved tremendous success both on and off the field. With a net worth of $450 million, Beckham is considered one of the wealthiest footballers in the world.

Dave Whelan, the former English footballer and businessman, has made a significant impact both in football and the business world. With a net worth of $210 million, Whelan has achieved considerable financial success throughout his career.

Brazilian footballer is next on the list. Neymar has made a name for himself as one of the most skilful players in the sport. With a net worth of $200 million, Neymar has accumulated substantial wealth throughout his career.

Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic has had a remarkable career both on and off the field. With a net worth of $190 million, Ibrahimovic has achieved considerable financial success in his illustrious career.

Former English footballer Wayne Rooney has enjoyed a successful career and amassed significant wealth. With a net worth of $170 million, Rooney has secured his financial position through his achievements on and off the field.

Ronaldo Nazario, the legendary Brazilian footballer, is at the 9th spot in the list with a net worth of $160 million. Known for his exceptional goal-scoring ability and skill, Ronaldo played for prestigious clubs such as Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid.

Alexandre Pato, the 33-year old Brazilian footballer, has had a notable career. While Pato has achieved success in football, his reported net worth is typically estimated to be around $150 million.