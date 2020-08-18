FC Barcelona in talks with Ronald Koeman after sacking Quique Setien, says sources

Barcelona : Barcelona are negotiating a deal to appoint Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman as the successor to Quique Setien, a club source said on Tuesday, as the Catalans look to rebuild after their 8-2 thrashing by Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week.

Koeman is dearly loved at Barca for his playing career in Johan Cruyff`s hugely successful side known as the `Dream Team` and for scoring the goal that delivered the club`s first ever European Cup in 1992.

The defender later became the club`s assistant coach before embarking on an eventful career as a head coach, managing Dutch sides Ajax Amsterdam, PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord plus Premier League sides Southampton and Everton and La Liga`s Valencia.

Spanish and Dutch media also said Barca were in talks with Koeman, who led the Netherlands to qualification for the European Championships, which have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.