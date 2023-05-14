topStoriesenglish2608006
FC BARCELONA VS ESPANYOL

FC Barcelona Vs Espanyol Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch BAR Vs ESP Match La Liga In India?

Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 07:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau

FC Barcelona are set to face Espanyol in their La Liga fixture on late Sunday night. Xavi's side are sitting on top of the league table with 82 points and five in hand, they are likely to win their 27th Spanish top-flight title. Barcelona are in fine form as they are currently on a two-game winning streak, Barca defeated Osasuna in the previous game they played 1-0. After getting knocked out of the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey, La Liga is the only chance of Barcelona getting some silverware this season.

When is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Espanyol going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Espanyol will be played on Monday (May 15) from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards. (Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off Custom-Made 'Siu' Celebration Watch Featuring 26 White Diamonds, Check Details Here)

Where is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Espanyol going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Espanyol will be played at Cornella-El Prat.

How can I live stream the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Espanyol in India?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Espanyol will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.

FC Barcelona vs Espanyol Predicted XI

Espanyol Predicted Starting Line-up: Pacheco, Gil, Montes, Gomez, Cabrera, Olivan, Puado, Suarez, Darder, Braithwaite, Joselu.

Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Ter Stegen, Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde, F de Jong, Busquets, Pedri, Dembele, Lewandowski, Gavi.

