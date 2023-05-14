FC Barcelona Vs Espanyol Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch BAR Vs ESP Match La Liga In India?
FC Barcelona are set to face Espanyol in their La Liga fixture on late Sunday night. Xavi's side are sitting on top of the league table with 82 points and five in hand, they are likely to win their 27th Spanish top-flight title. Barcelona are in fine form as they are currently on a two-game winning streak, Barca defeated Osasuna in the previous game they played 1-0. After getting knocked out of the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey, La Liga is the only chance of Barcelona getting some silverware this season.
When is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Espanyol going to be played?
The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Espanyol will be played on Monday (May 15) from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards. (Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off Custom-Made 'Siu' Celebration Watch Featuring 26 White Diamonds, Check Details Here)
Where is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Espanyol going to be played?
The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Espanyol will be played at Cornella-El Prat.
How can I live stream the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Espanyol in India?
The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Espanyol will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.
Sergio Busquets leaves Barcelona, it’s official. #Busquets
Legend of the club after 18 years and…
3x Champions League
3x FIFA Club World Cup
8x La Liga
3x UEFA Super Cup
7x Copa Del Rey
7x Spanish Super Cup
Next chapter, expected to be Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/hn9RTFQ0i8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 10, 2023
FC Barcelona vs Espanyol Predicted XI
Espanyol Predicted Starting Line-up: Pacheco, Gil, Montes, Gomez, Cabrera, Olivan, Puado, Suarez, Darder, Braithwaite, Joselu.
Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Ter Stegen, Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde, F de Jong, Busquets, Pedri, Dembele, Lewandowski, Gavi.
