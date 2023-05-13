Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off Custom-Made 'Siu' Celebration Watch Featuring 26 White Diamonds, Check Details Here

Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo recently got a diamond-encrusted green watch worth Rs 94,20,123 from Jacob & Co. Ronaldo attended the opening ceremony of the company's new story in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United added one more aesthetic watch to his luxurious collection.

As per Daily Mail, the stylish green watch has his trademark 'Siu' celebration image on the back and also has 26 white diamonds. The watch is worth £92,000 according to the reports. Ronaldo showed off his new watch on Instagram which is named the 'Heart of CR7 Baguette'. (Lionel Messi's PSG Vs Ajaccio Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Paris Saint Germain vs AJA Ligue 1 Match In India On TV And More?)

Ronaldo Breaking Up With Girfriend Georgina? Portugal Star's Mother Says THIS

Dolores Aveiro, the mother of football star Cristiano Ronaldo, has dismissed rumours about her son's relationship with Georgina Rodriguez, calling them "lies". Last month, Spanish and Portuguese media reports claimed that the couple was on the brink of a split, alleging that the Juventus forward was "fed up" with the Spanish model. However, Georgina took to social media to deny the rumours, and Cristiano posted a romantic photo on Instagram, celebrating their love.

Dolores Aveiro has now branded the rumours as false, stating that every couple has arguments, but what was written about her son and his partner was untrue. She also spoke about visiting the couple in Riyadh, where they are now based after Cristiano's move to Saudi side Al-Nassr. (Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Bikini Post Upsets Saudi Fans)

The media reports included claims that Cristiano was unhappy with Georgina's spending habits and that the couple had a big argument before boarding a plane. However, Georgina, who started dating Cristiano in 2016, has spoken publicly about their relationship, describing him as a wonderful father, son, brother, friend, and partner.

What next for Ronaldo?

As per multiple reports, it is understood that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Al Nassr after failing to win any trophy this year. Since his arrival in Saudi, things have only gotten difficult for the club and the player himself.