FC BARCELONA VS REAL BETIS

FC Barcelona vs Real Betis match Live Streaming: When and where to watch BAR vs RBB Spanish Cup semifinal match in India?

Checkout the live streaming details of FC Barcelona vs Real Betis Spanish Cup semifinal match below

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 04:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau

FC Barcelona are set to take on Real Betis in their semifinal match of the Spanish Super Cup on Friday (January 13), as per IST. The blockbuster clash will take place at the King Fahd International Stadium in Saudi Arabia. Currently the La Liga, Xavi and co will look to go all the way in this tournament and win some silverware. Real Betis are also in good form as they are on a four-game unbeaten run after the World Cup break. Betis are currently fourth in the Spanish top flight after beating Rayo Vallecano 2-1 in their last fixture. Robert Lewandowski and co will be looking impress their manager and get their name on the scoresheet.

When is the Spanish Cup match FC Barcelona vs Real Betis going to be played?

The Spanish Cup match FC Barcelona vs Real Betis will be played on Friday (January 13) from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Spanish Cup match FC Barcelona vs Real Betis going to be played?

The Spanish Cup match FC Barcelona vs Real Betis will be played at the King Fahd International Stadium.

How can I live stream the Spanish Cup match FC Barcelona vs Real Betis in India?

The Spanish Cup match FC Barcelona vs Real Betis will be not live-streamed in India.

