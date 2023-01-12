FC Barcelona vs Real Betis match Live Streaming: When and where to watch BAR vs RBB Spanish Cup semifinal match in India?

FC Barcelona are set to take on Real Betis in their semifinal match of the Spanish Super Cup on Friday (January 13), as per IST. The blockbuster clash will take place at the King Fahd International Stadium in Saudi Arabia. Currently the La Liga, Xavi and co will look to go all the way in this tournament and win some silverware. Real Betis are also in good form as they are on a four-game unbeaten run after the World Cup break. Betis are currently fourth in the Spanish top flight after beating Rayo Vallecano 2-1 in their last fixture. Robert Lewandowski and co will be looking impress their manager and get their name on the scoresheet.

Checkout the live streaming details of FC Barcelona vs Real Betis Spanish Cup semifinal match below

When is the Spanish Cup match FC Barcelona vs Real Betis going to be played?

The Spanish Cup match FC Barcelona vs Real Betis will be played on Friday (January 13) from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Robert Lewandowski has been the top scorer in the start of the third decade in the 21st century. He has scored 111 goals since the 1st of January 2021.



— @sport pic.twitter.com/8y9gLHWOGe — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) January 11, 2023

Where is the Spanish Cup match FC Barcelona vs Real Betis going to be played?

The Spanish Cup match FC Barcelona vs Real Betis will be played at the King Fahd International Stadium.

How can I live stream the Spanish Cup match FC Barcelona vs Real Betis in India?

The Spanish Cup match FC Barcelona vs Real Betis will be not live-streamed in India.