Cristiano Ronaldo set to break Saudi Arabia LAW with Georgina Rodriguez after Al Nassr deal

Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr broke the bank to sign the services of Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo recently which shook the footballing world. The former Manchester United striker signed a massive deal worth more than 200 million euros after the FIFA World Cup 2022. The club has announced that Ronaldo has signed a contract with them until 2025 after he terminated his contract with Man United following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. However, Ronaldo playing for Al Nassr means he has to live in Saudi Arabia, which brings us to one question. Will he break Saudi Arabia law by living together with partner Georgina Rodriguez?

As per Saudi Arabia laws, a couple living together in the country without getting married is illegal. However, the couple is not expected to be punished by the authorities. Georgina and Cristiano have two children together named - Bella and Alana. Ronaldo also has three more children - Cristiano Jr, Eva and Mateo, who are twins. (Highest paid footballers of 2023 - IN PICS)

Saudi Arabia set to bend its marriage law to allow Cristiano Ronaldo to live with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez



Saudi Arabia marriage law forbids couples that are not married from living together pic.twitter.com/NDppPc8Ime — Naija (@Naija_PR) January 6, 2023

Ronaldo and Georgina met in Madrid, Spain when the Portugal star was playing for Spanish giants Real Madrid. Since then, their relationship has grown more and more with both making statements that they want to marry each other in the future. Ronaldo left Real Madrid to join the Italian club Juventus and a couple of years later joined Manchester United for his second stint at Old Trafford.

Recently, Al Nassr was forced to postpone their first game of the Saudi Pro League due to some technical issues at the stadium after Ronaldo's arrival. According to reports, the 37-year-old will miss the first two games for Al Nassr following his ban due to the Goodison Park incident in April 2022, when he smashed an Everton fan's phone while walking off the field.