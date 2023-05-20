FC Barcelona Vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch BAR Vs RSO Match La Liga In India?

Already champions of the Spanish top flight, FC Barcelona are set to host Real Sociedad at Camp Nou on late Saturday night. Xavi Hernandez and his boys have already celebrated winning the championship with a parade and celebratory dinner. The coach has informed that Ronald Araujo and Pedri will be given a night off from tonight's clash due to small injuries. Another midfield star Gavi is also out for this clash due to suspension and a couple of other players are also likely to be rested.

For Real Sociedad, it is a really important clash. The visitors need 3 points desperately if they want to guarantee a top-4 finish which will get them a spot in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Checkout the live streaming details of the FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad LaLiga match below

When will the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad will be played on Sunday (May 21) from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards. (UEFA Champions League 2023: Manchester City Hammer Real Madrid 4-0 To Storm Into Final)

Where is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad will be played at Camp Nou.

How can I live stream the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad in India?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.

"Lewandowski wasted his career by leaving Bayern for Barça"



Spanish Super Cup

La Liga

Pichichi

the most decisive player in La Liga

more trophies than Bayern this season



My striker pic.twitter.com/eD5hkjSzhf — Berneese (@the_berneese_) May 18, 2023

FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Predicted XI

FC Barcelona (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Roberto, Kounde, Christensen, Alba; Kessie, Busquets, De Jong; Dembélé, Lewandowski, Ferran.

Real Sociedad (4-2-3-1): Remiro; Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Aihen; Zubimendi, Merino; Kubo, Silva, Oyarzabal; Sorloth.