topStoriesenglish2610731
NewsFootball
FC BARCELONA VS REAL SOCIEDAD

FC Barcelona Vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch BAR Vs RSO Match La Liga In India?

Checkout the live streaming details of FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad LaLiga match below

Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 03:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

FC Barcelona Vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch BAR Vs RSO Match La Liga In India?

Already champions of the Spanish top flight, FC Barcelona are set to host Real Sociedad at Camp Nou on late Saturday night. Xavi Hernandez and his boys have already celebrated winning the championship with a parade and celebratory dinner. The coach has informed that Ronald Araujo and Pedri will be given a night off from tonight's clash due to small injuries. Another midfield star Gavi is also out for this clash due to suspension and a couple of other players are also likely to be rested.

For Real Sociedad, it is a really important clash. The visitors need 3 points desperately if they want to guarantee a top-4 finish which will get them a spot in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Checkout the live streaming details of the FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad LaLiga match below

When will the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad will be played on Sunday (May 21) from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards. (UEFA Champions League 2023: Manchester City Hammer Real Madrid 4-0 To Storm Into Final)

Where is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad will be played at Camp Nou.

How can I live stream the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad in India?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.

FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Predicted XI

FC Barcelona (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Roberto, Kounde, Christensen, Alba; Kessie, Busquets, De Jong; Dembélé, Lewandowski, Ferran.

Real Sociedad (4-2-3-1): Remiro; Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Aihen; Zubimendi, Merino; Kubo, Silva, Oyarzabal; Sorloth.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818