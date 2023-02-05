topStoriesenglish2569914
NewsFootball
FC BARCELONA VS SEVILLA

FC Barcelona vs Sevilla Match Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch BAR vs SEV LaLiga Match in India?

Checkout the live streaming details of FC Barcelona vs Sevilla LaLiga match below

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 09:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

FC Barcelona vs Sevilla Match Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch BAR vs SEV LaLiga Match in India?

La Liga leaders FC Barcelona will host rivals Sevilla at Camp Nou late Sunday night hoping to increase their points gap from second-placed Real Madrid. The Catalan giants already have a good news of Madrid losing to underdogs Mallorca just hours before they take on Sevilla in their upcoming La Liga fixture. After their 2-1 victory against Real Betis in the last clash, Barcelona look keen to win the Spanish top flight under the guidance of legendary midfielder and current head coach Xavi. Barca rivals Real Madrid faced a shocking defeat against Mallorca on Sunday (February 5) as forward Marco Asensio missed a penalty and the opportunity to earn a point for his team. Robert Lewandowski and co. are no 5 points clear of Real Madrid and they can make it a 8-point gap from the defending champions if they beat Sevilla in their upcoming clash.

Checkout the live streaming details of FC Barcelona vs Sevilla LaLiga match below

When is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Sevilla going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Sevilla will be played on Monday (February 6) from 1:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Sevilla going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Sevilla will be played at the Camp Nou, Spain.

ALSO READ: PSG Star Neymar Turns 31: Know All About Brazilian's New Love Affair With Model Jessica Turina - In Pics

How can I live stream the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Sevilla in India?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Sevilla will be live-streamed on the Voot app and 
website.

FC Barcelona vs Sevilla Predicted XI

Sevilla possible XI: Bono; Badé, Fernando, Rekik; Montiel, Jordán, Rakitic, Acuña; Suso, En-Nesyri, Ocampos

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, De Jong; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi

Live Tv

FC Barcelona vs SevillaLa LigaBarcelona livestreamRobert LewandowskiXavi

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata