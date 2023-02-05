FC Barcelona vs Sevilla Match Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch BAR vs SEV LaLiga Match in India?

La Liga leaders FC Barcelona will host rivals Sevilla at Camp Nou late Sunday night hoping to increase their points gap from second-placed Real Madrid. The Catalan giants already have a good news of Madrid losing to underdogs Mallorca just hours before they take on Sevilla in their upcoming La Liga fixture. After their 2-1 victory against Real Betis in the last clash, Barcelona look keen to win the Spanish top flight under the guidance of legendary midfielder and current head coach Xavi. Barca rivals Real Madrid faced a shocking defeat against Mallorca on Sunday (February 5) as forward Marco Asensio missed a penalty and the opportunity to earn a point for his team. Robert Lewandowski and co. are no 5 points clear of Real Madrid and they can make it a 8-point gap from the defending champions if they beat Sevilla in their upcoming clash.

Checkout the live streaming details of FC Barcelona vs Sevilla LaLiga match below

When is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Sevilla going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Sevilla will be played on Monday (February 6) from 1:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Sevilla have beaten Barcelona at the Camp Nou only 6 times in 78 matches, and only won at the Camp Nou once in this 21st century. pic.twitter.com/iajiPHboTs — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) February 5, 2023

Where is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Sevilla going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Sevilla will be played at the Camp Nou, Spain.

How can I live stream the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Sevilla in India?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Sevilla will be live-streamed on the Voot app and

website.

FC Barcelona vs Sevilla Predicted XI

Sevilla possible XI: Bono; Badé, Fernando, Rekik; Montiel, Jordán, Rakitic, Acuña; Suso, En-Nesyri, Ocampos

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, De Jong; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi