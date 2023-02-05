Mallorca vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch RMA vs MAL LaLiga Match in India?

Defending champions Real Madrid will travel away from home to take on Mallorca in their La Liga fixture on Sunday (February 5). Los Blancos will eye to clinch the three points and close the gap with league leaders and arch-rivals FC Barcelona. Mallorca have a very scary record against Madrid as they have lost nine out of the last ten matches played against them. Vinicius Junior and co. are heading into this fixture with a confident victory of 2-0 over Valencia in their previous clash. Karim Benzema is likely to miss out on this fixture after suffering from injury in the previous clash.

Checkout the live streaming details of Real Madrid vs Mallorca LaLiga match below:

When is the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Mallorca going to be played?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Mallorca will be played on Sunday (February 5) from 6:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Joao Cancelo wanted to join Real Madrid, this was his first objective. The offer was a loan now and a transfer in the summer, but Real Madrid didn't even want to listen to the proposal. @marca pic.twitter.com/ZnvNoKEysN — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 5, 2023

Where is the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Mallorca going to be played?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Mallorca will be played at Estadio de Son Moix, Spain.

Where can I watch the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Mallorca?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Mallorca will be telecast live on Sports18 TV Channel (English).

How can I live stream the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Mallorca in India?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Mallorca will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.