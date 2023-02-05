topStoriesenglish2569848
NewsFootball
REAL MADRID VS MALLORCA

Mallorca vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch RMA vs MAL LaLiga Match in India?

Checkout the live streaming details of Real Madrid vs Mallorca LaLiga match below

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 05:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Mallorca vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch RMA vs MAL LaLiga Match in India?

Defending champions Real Madrid will travel away from home to take on Mallorca in their La Liga fixture on Sunday (February 5). Los Blancos will eye to clinch the three points and close the gap with league leaders and arch-rivals FC Barcelona. Mallorca have a very scary record against Madrid as they have lost nine out of the last ten matches played against them. Vinicius Junior and co. are heading into this fixture with a confident victory of 2-0 over Valencia in their previous clash. Karim Benzema is likely to miss out on this fixture after suffering from injury in the previous clash.

Checkout the live streaming details of Real Madrid vs Mallorca LaLiga match below:

When is the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Mallorca going to be played?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Mallorca will be played on Sunday (February 5) from 6:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Mallorca going to be played?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Mallorca will be played at Estadio de Son Moix, Spain.

Where can I watch the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Mallorca?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Mallorca will be telecast live on Sports18 TV Channel (English).

How can I live stream the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Mallorca in India?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Mallorca will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.

Live Tv

Real Madrid vs MallorcaReal Madrid livestreamKarim BenzemaLa Liga livestream

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata