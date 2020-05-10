FC Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti suffers calf injury

Just two days after making a return to training amid coronavirus pandemic, FC Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has picked up a calf injury.

Issuing an official statement, the club said that the 26-year-old sustained an injury on his right calf during an individual training session at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper.

Barcelona further said that Umtiti's recovery from the injury will now dictate his return to training.

"The first team player Samuel Umtiti has a right injury and his recovery will dictate his return to training. The injury came about in Saturday's individual training session at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper," the club said.

On Friday, Barcelona returned to training for the first time in nearly two months as the Spanish side held their first individual dribbling and running exercises as part of the La Liga's four-phase plan to return to action after measures to halt the coronavirus were eased.

Prior to Barcelona's return to training, all of its players, including captain Lionel Messi, were tested for the novel coronavirus.

Notably, Barcelona are currently leading the La Liga standings with 18 wins from 27 games. Barcelona are currently maintaining a two-point lead over Real Madrid, with 11 matches still remaining in hand.