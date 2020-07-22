FC Goa signs Spanish forward Igor Angulo for a one-year contract

New Delhi: Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa on Wednesday (July 22, 2020) announced the signing of Spanish forward Igor Angulo for a one-year contract.

Angulo, who hails from the Basque region in Spain, has spent the past 4 seasons in Poland with Gornik Zabrze. During his stay, he has been amongst the top 2 goal-scorers in the Polish Ekstraklasa for three consecutive seasons, along with winning the Golden Boot in the 2018/19 season.

He has scored a total of 88 goals in 154 games in Poland and also has 21 assists to take his total goal contributions’ tally up to 109 over the four years spent with the record 14-time Polish Champions.

"I am excited at the prospect of playing for FC Goa and it is an adventure that I am keen to start at the earliest," said Angulo after his new signing.

The 36-year-old added, "What attracted me to the club was that I liked the way of playing, the philosophy. FC Goa is one club that is always on the attack and in doing so, are able to create a beautiful style of football."

"Another big thing that stood out is I like the mentality of the club. It’s filled with winners, always fighting for the biggest honours. And that’s what I want to do when I come in," stated Angulo.

FC Goa’s Director of Football, Ravi Puskur on his first foreign signing stated, "We’re excited to bring Igor on board to FC Goa. He’s a proven, serial goal-scorer with experience across multiple countries in Europe and we’re confident he will prove an ideal fit for our style of football."

"His time in Gornik has made him a legend and a household name in Polish football and we hope that he will have a similar impact for FC Goa and its fans," added Ravi.

The Spaniard joins Redeem Tlang, Sanson Pereira and Makan Winkle Chothe in the list of players signing in favour of the Gaurs this off-season.