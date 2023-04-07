topStoriesenglish2592276
FIFA Rankings: India Jump 5 Places, Now Just One Spot Away From Breaking Into Top 100

With 1200.66 total points, Indian men's football team are on 101st spot in the latest FIFA Rankings. The five-place jump has been made possible cause of their recent wins over Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan. 

Apr 07, 2023

FIFA, football's world govering body, released its latest rankings on Thursday in which Argentina has jumped to top spot thanks to their win in the recent friendlies and the World Cup win last year. Brazil, meanwhile, have slipped to third spot from the number 1 position as France are the new number 2. However, there is no change from rank 4 to 10. At the same time, Indian men's football team have also earned 8.57 points, courtesy their wins over Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan in the tri-nation tournament, to jump to 101st position in the rankings. India were earlier ranked 106th.

India beat Myanmanr 1-0 while registering a 2-0 win over Kyrgyzstan in Imphal last month, which helped them gain the important points. After the latest rankings, India are now placed between New Zealand (who are above them) and Kenya (who are below them).

India have a total of 1200.66 points and among 46 Asian nations, they are placed at 19th. Japan is top ranked among all Asian nations. They are the 20th best team in the world, as per rankings.

Shaji Prabhakaran, Secretary General of All India Football Federation (AIFF), showed happiness over the jump of 5 places in the rankings and wrote on Twitter that the team is working hard to achieve greater success in future. "Jumped 5 spot in the latest FIFA Ranking to 101. We have no doubt the team behind the team will keep working hard and we together as One Team rise to a record level," he wrote.

What is India's best ever FIFA ranking?

The Blue Tigers rarely break into top 100 in the FIFA rankings. The last time they entered the top 100 list was way back in 1996. In that year, India were placed at 94th position. India's women's football team are placed at 61th spot in the FIFA Rankings currently.

How does FIFA Rankings system works?

In 2018, FIFA adopted a new ranking system called 'SUM'. As per this system, the world body adds or subtracts points won or lost after a game to or from the previous points total. In the earlier model, it used to take an average of game points earned in a given time period.  

"The points which are added or subtracted are partially determined by the relative strength of the two opponents, including the logical expectation that teams higher in the ranking should fare better against teams lower in the ranking," writes FIFA, explaining the current system in place.

