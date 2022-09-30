FIFA World Cup 2022: Denmark's official kit partner Hummel make a statement on Qatar's human rights record, check HERE

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Denmark national football team are set to appear in their sixth FIFA World Cup after qualifying successfully. Interestingly, the kit manufacturer of the Denmark team Hummel have come up with a unique jersey for the nation to honour the migrant workers of the host nation Qatar, where some workers also lost their lives while working in the stadiums construction work. Denmark's best performance in the World Cup so far has been till the quarterfinals in the 1998 FIFA World Cup which took place in Korea. However, instead of the regular red and white-coloured kit, Denmark have a third kit which is black and all the kits do not show any sponsors or companies on it.

The official kit partner Hummel wrote in it's post with the kits that the kits are not only inspired by the Euro 1992 but is also a protest against Qatar and its human rights record.

During the kit launch, Hummel said, "This shirt carries with it a message. We don't wish to be visible during a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives. We support the Danish national team all the way, but that isn't the same as supporting Qatar as a host nation."

However, Qatar is not entirely happy with Denmark's kit and feels it trivialises the issue. "We dispute Hummel's claim that this tournament has cost thousands of people their lives. Furthermore, we wholeheartedly reject the trivialising (of) our genuine commitment to protect the health and safety of the 30,000 workers who built FIFA World Cup stadiums and other tournament projects," said Qatar Supreme Committee (QSC) in its statement.

"Like every country, progress on these issues is a journey without a finish line, and Qatar is committed to that journey. We urge the DBU to accurately convey the outcome of their extensive communication and work with the Supreme Committee, and to ensure that this is accurately communicated to their partners at Hummel," concluded QSC's statement.