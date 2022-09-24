FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Schedule, timing, fixtures, livestream - all you need to know

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar is set to begin from November 20 this year in which a total of 32 nations will fight for the most prestigious trophy in the world of football. It will be an era-ending World Cup with the superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Manuel Neuer and many more likely to play their last World Cup. With all the 32 spots booked in the showpiece event, Zee News English looks at all the teams which have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Here's all you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2022:

How many matches will be played in the FIFA World Cup 2022?

A total of 64 matches will be played the FIFA World Cup 2022 before a new World Champion is crowned. From each of the eight groups, top two teams will earn a spot in the Round of 16 (elimination round).

When is the inaugural and final game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 going to be played?

The first game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar will be played on November 21 and the final of the tournament will be played on December 18.

Group A - Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Sunday November 20 - Qatar vs Ecuador. Venue: Al Bayt

Monday November 21 - Senegal vs Netherlands. Venue: Al Thumama

Friday November 25 - Qatar vs Senegal. Venue: Al Thumama

Friday November 25 - Netherlands vs Ecuadar. Venue: Khalifa Int'l

Tuesday November 29 - Netherlands vs Qatar. Venue: Al Bayt

Tuesday November 29 - Ecuador vs. Senegal. Venue: Khalifa Int'l

Group B - England, IR Iran, USA, Wales

Monday November 21 - England vs Iran. Venue: Khalifa Int'l

Monday November 21 - USA vs Wales. Venue: Ahmad Bin Ali

Friday November 25 - Wales vs Iran. Venue: Ahmad Bin Ali

Friday November 25 - England vs USA. Venue: Al Bayt

Tuesday November 29 - Wales vs England. Venue: Ahmad Bin Ali

Tuesday November 29 - Iran vs USA. Venue: Al Thumama

Group C - Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Tuesday November 22 - Argentina vs S. Arabia. Venue: Lusail

Tuesday November 22 - Mexico vs Poland. Venue: Stadium 974

Saturday November 26 - Poland vs S. Arabia. Venue: Education City

Saturday November 26 - Argentina vs Mexico. Venue: Lusail

Wednesday November 30 - Poland vs Argentina. Venue: Stadium 974

Wednesday November 30 - S. Arabia vs Mexico. Venue: Lusail

Group D - France, Denmark, Australia, Tunisia

Tueday November 22 Denmark vs. Tunisia. Venue: Education City

Tuesday November 22 France vs. Australia. Venue: Al Janoub

Saturday November 26 Tunisia vs. Australia. Venue: Al Janoub

Saturday November 26 France vs. Denmark. Venue: Stadium 974

Wednesday November 30 Tunisia vs. France. Venue: Education City

Wednesday, November 30 Australia vs. Denmark. Venue: Al Janoub

Group E - Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Wednesday November 23 - Germany vs Japan. Venue: Khalifa Stadium

Wednesday November 23 - Spain vs Costa Rica. Venue: Al Thumama

Sunday November 27 - Japan vs Costa Rica. Venue: Ahmad Bin Ali

Sunday November 27 - Spain vs Germany. Venue: Al Bayt

Thursday December 1 - Japan vs Spain. Venue: Khalifa Int'l

Thursday December 1 - Costa Rica vs Germany. Venue: Al Bayt

Group F - Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Wednesday November 23 - Morocco vs Croatia. Venue: Al Bayt

Wednesday November 23 - Belgium vs Canada. Venue: Ahmad Bin Ali

Sunday November 27 - Belgium vs Morocco. Venue: Al Thumama

Sunday November 27 - Croatia vs Canada. Venue: Khalifa Int'l

Thursday December 1 - Croatia vs Belgium. Venue: Ahmad Bin Ali

Thursday December 1 - Canada vs Morocco. Venue: Al Thumama

Group G - Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Thursday November 24 - Switzerland vs Cameroon. Venue: Al Janoub

Thursday November 24 - Brazil vs Serbia. Venue: Lusail

Monday November 28 - Cameroon vs Serbia. Venue: Janoub

Monday November 28 - Brazil vs. Switzerland. Venue: Stadium 974

Friday December 2 - Cameroon vs. Brazil - Venue: Lusail

Friday December 2 - Serbia vs. Switzerland. Venue: Stadium 974

Group H - Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, Korea Republic

Thurs, Nov. 24 Uruguay vs. South Korea. Venue: Education City

Thurs, Nov. 24 Portugal vs. Ghana. Venue: Stadium 974

Mon, Nov. 28 South Korea vs. Ghana. Venue: Education City

Mon, Nov. 28 Portugal vs. Uruguay. Venue: Lusail

Fri, Dec. 2 South Korea vs. Portugal. Venue: Education City

Fri, Dec. 2 Ghana vs. Uruguay. Venue: Al Janoub