FIFA World Cup 2022 final: Drake to make over $1.5M if Lionel Messi and Argentina win against France, check how

World-famous music star Drake has dropped hot news following the FIFA World Cup 2022 final set to take place at Lusail Stadium on Sunday (December 18), where Lionel Messi's Argentina will lock horns with France for the prestigious trophy. Drake has placed an incredible bet of $1 million for Argentina to win the World Cup which will hand him a massive profit. How much will he win if Argentina win? $1.75 million as per goal.com. Well, it's not the first time Drake has played big on the sport of football. Earlier in October, Drake placed a bet of $600,000 on FC Barcelona winning the El Clasico against Real Madrid and Arsenal beating Leeds United in their Premier League clash on the same day. However, it didn't pan out like he would have wanted as Barcelona could not win that day but the Gunners did.

Drake broke the news via his Instagram handle with a picture of the bet he placed writing, "my bet is in for tmrw."

Even considering the galaxy of legends that came before him and made football the beautiful game that it is, Lionel Messi has evoked comparisons with the best in the way that he is admired by his friends and foes in the game. His silken feet, magical ball skills, mesmeric dribbles and darting runs into rival boxes have seen him attract a host of prefixes against his name.

From being nicknamed 'La Pulga' (The Flea) back home in Argentina for his diminutive stature, 'Messiah' to simply, the G.O.A.T, Messi has drawn every praise and compliment that there is in the footballing metaverse over the course of a golden career. With a record 35 titles with Barcelona, a club he represented for the longest time in his career, including 4 Champions League, 10 La Liga and 7 Copa Del Rey titles, his achievements in the game are not human. Yet, for all his glorious accomplishments, breaking new grounds in the game and rewriting footballing records like few have, there is one frontier that has remained unconquered. (With ANI inputs)