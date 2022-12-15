FIFA World Cup 2022 final: Karim Benzema to play for France against Lionel Messi's Argentina? Check here

Karim Benzema had a stellar season with Real Madrid followed up by winning the Ballon d'Or. However, the France forward was ruled out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar due to an injury he suffered at the training camp. Now, the pictures of him training at the Real Madrid center in Valdebebas base is being circled around the social media leaving the fans with one question - will he be allowed to play the FIFA World Cup against Argentina?

The 35-year-old can make it to Qatar and play the final of the tournament after missing out on all matches of France because the team did not officially named a replacement for him in the squad. As per Marca reports, Benzema returned to training with Real Madrid and the club has allowed him to visit Qatar where France will face Lionel Messi's Argentina on Sunday (December 18). However, it is a decision of the management whether he should play or not and if we talk about his eligibilty? Yes, he can play as France never named a replacement for the Ballon d'Or winner. (Kylian Mbappe GFs: Meet all model girlfriends France star has dated so far - IN PICS)

Antoine Griezmann for France

115 games, 42 goals and 36 assists



Kylian Mbappe for France

64 games, 33 goals and 23 assists



Olivier Giroud for France

118 games, 53 goals and 14 assists



And France still miss Benzema pic.twitter.com/9s2Gtjnc3p — Stats24 (@_Stats24) December 14, 2022

Olivier Giroud's goal-scoring form could play a vital role in the coach's decision to call Benzema to Qatar as the AC Milan forward has been influential in France's road to the final so far. Benzema missed out on the 2018 World Cup due to his issues with Mathieu Valbuena. France defeated Morocco on their way to the finals as Theo Hernandez and Kolo Muani got the goals for them in the semifinals. The defending champions are on their way to the finals where Lionel Messi and Argentina await for the final showdown.