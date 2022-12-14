LIVE Updates | France vs Moroccoo FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar semifinal Score: Kylian Mbappe's France aim for final spot in Qatar

topStoriesenglish
Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 03:55 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: Defending champions France are set to face Morocco in what will be a historic semi-final of the Qatar World Cup on Thursday night. The winners of this clash will meet Lionel Messi and Argentina in the final on Sunday. France are in fine form with plenty of quality in their lineup but Morocco have already shown in this tournament what they are capable of. Morocco have ended Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo's dream to win the tournament in the quarterfinals whereas France have stunned a mighty England side with their high-quality football. All eyes will be on superstar Kylian Mbappe, who is going neck-to-neck with Messi for the Golden Boot this year.

However, when the focus was on Mbappe in France's last fixture, Aurelien Tchouameni delivered a shocking punch to England from outside the box to show his class to the world. It is worth mentioning that France have had major players injured but still they are not showing any signs of slowing down.  Check LIVE Scores and Updates from France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal match here.

FIFA World Cup 2022:  France vs Morocco

The second semi-final of FIFA World Cup is here between France and Morocco. Kylian Mbappe's team will aim for their second successive final with a win over Morocco. But the African nation will not be give an easy win. Match starts at 12.30 am IST tomorrow.

Watch this space for live updates. 

 

 

