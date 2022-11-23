FIFA World Cup 2022: German coach Hansi Flick PRAISES 'Blue Samurai' Japan ahead of first game

Prior to their World Cup Group E match on Wednesday, Germany coach Hansi Flick acknowledged the calibre of Japanese football but is optimistic about his team's tournament preparations. Germany exited the 2018 World Cup in the first round, the earliest exit in more than 80 years, after losing their first group match. It is to be noted that the Japanese team consists of eight German-born players, seven of whom compete in the elite Bundesliga league.

"I have to out myself as a bit of a fan of Japanese football. They are really doing it well," Flick told a news conference on Tuesday. "We see the quality they have in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt's (Daichi) Kamada playing a great season or (Wataru) Endo, who is one of the best midfielders in the Bundesliga. "It is a very big task, but we go into the match prepared and look forward to it," he said.

The fact that Japan had not participated in a World Cup finals until 1998, but has subsequently qualified for all six editions and made it to the round of 16 three times, highlights the Asian country's development in the global arena.

"In the past days, we had very good training sessions that set good conditions for the first game," Flick said.

"All great footballing nations have the goal of becoming world champions. That's why you are here. When you have pressure, then it's because you have earned it. We will and must reach our limits."

Germany, four-times world champions who also face Spain and Costa Rica in their group, are desperate to put the 2018 debacle behind them. One player eager to do so is Joshua Kimmich, who was part of the 2018 team.

"The motivation we have is huge. We know 2018 was nothing, and we had to wait four and a half years and what will be important tomorrow is to start with a good game," the versatile midfielder said. "That is extremely important. At the Euro (in 2021), we lost the first match, at the 2018 World Cup, we lost the first match, so my focus is on tomorrow, and I am convinced we will win."

With inputs from Reuters