FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany's PROTEST before Japan clash amid Qatar's ban on OneLove armband goes viral, Check here

Following their pre-match protest, the German football association's Twitter handle posted a picture of the players covering their mouths

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 07:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Germany football team made a huge statement before the kick-off of their FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar match against Japan as the players were seen covering their mouths for a pre-match team photo. Hansi Flick's side were seen warming up with rainbow coloured sleeves in their training kits following FIFA's warning to sanction players if they make any political statement during the Qatar tournament. Germany were among the seven nations who were planning to wear the 'OneLove' rainbow armband to show their solidarity with the LGBTQ community.

Following their pre-match protest, the German football association's Twitter handle posted a picture of the players covering their mouths with a caption saying,"We wanted to use our captain’s armband to take a stand for values that we hold in the Germany national team: diversity and mutual respect. Together with other nations, we wanted our voice to be heard."

"It wasn't about making a political statement – human rights are non-negotiable. That should be taken for granted, but it still isn’t the case. That's why this message is so important to us. Denying us the armband is the same as denying us a voice. We stand by our position."

Checkout the post here...

Ahead of the kick-off between Germany and Japan, official were also spotted checking Germany captain Manuel Neuer's sleeve to check whether he is wearing the OneLove armband, which he was rumoured to be wearing.

