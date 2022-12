FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi’s TITLE chase takes centerstage in Quarterfinals, all details of Argentina vs Netherlands clash HERE

Lionel Messi’s hopes of winning an elusive World Cup will come up against the tactical scheming of veteran coach Louis van Gaal as Argentina face the Netherlands in Friday’s FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-final at Lusail Stadium. Messi, 35, once again carries his nation’s hopes on his shoulders as he looks to crown an extraordinary career that includes seven Ballon d’Or awards and multiple club titles, but only one Copa America to show for his efforts with Argentina.

Messi can expect little in the way of sympathy from the 71-year-old Van Gaal, who is determined to give the Dutch their first World Cup title after runners-up finishes in 1974, 1978 and 2010. The coach’s planning will largely focus on containing Messi and catching Argentina on the break, as Van Gaal thumbs his nose at his critics by playing a brand of football at odds with the usual attacking Dutch approach.

The tactical plan is key to his side’s hopes of winning on Friday as the Dutch look to take revenge for their semi-final defeat in 2014 when Argentina beat them in a shootout. “We can surprise teams with our plan. We were also the better team then and Messi didn't see much of the ball,” the coach told reporters this week.

He can also point to a run of form that has seen the Dutch go 19 games without defeat since he returned to the hot seat for a third spell 15 months ago. Messi spoke briefly about the Dutch threat after Argentina’s 2-1 win over Australia in the round of 16, where he marked his 1,000th career appearance by scoring and being named Man of the Match. “Another difficult one is coming,” he said.

Messi can expect vocal support from Argentine fans in Qatar, who are set to vastly outnumber their orange-clad Dutch counterparts. On the losing side against Germany in the 2014 final, where Argentina failed to add to World Cup triumphs in 1978 and 1986, Messi was grateful for the support.

“These are incredible moments. We want to thank all the people who are here. The whole of Argentina would love to be here,” he said.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni is still sweating on the fitness of Angel di Maria, who missed the Australia game due to a left thigh injury but returned to training on Tuesday.

When will FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals between Argentina vs Netherlands take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals between Argentina vs Netherlands will take place on Saturday, December 10 (IST time).

What time will FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals between Argentina vs Netherlands start?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals between Argentina vs Netherlands will start at 1230am IST.

Where will FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals between Argentina vs Netherlands take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals between Argentina vs Netherlands will take place at the Lusail Stadium in Doha.

Which channels will telecast the FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals between Argentina vs Netherlands LIVE in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals between Argentina vs Netherlands will be telecasted live on Sports18, Sports18 HD and MTV HD.

How can I Live Stream FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals between Argentina vs Netherlands for FREE in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals between Argentina vs Netherlands will live streamed for FREE on Jio Cinemas website and app.

(with Reuters inputs)