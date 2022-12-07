FIFA World Cup 2022: How can Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal face off in FINAL

The quarterfinal draw for the FIFA World Cup 2022 was finalised on Tuesday (December 7) night with Morocco and Portugal reaching the last eight stage apart from Argentina, Netherlands, England, France, Brazil and Croatia. Now the question on every football fan’s mind is whether two of the greatest footballers of this generation – Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo – can face off in the final, in possibly their last World Cup match.

Ronaldo’s Portugal are set to Morocco in the quarterfinal match on Saturday (December 10) while Messi-led Argentina have bounced back from their shock loss against Saudi Arabia in their opening match and set up a last-eight clash against the Netherlands on Friday (December 9). The path to the final for both Argentina and Portugal is not an easy one by any means.

Let’s take a look how Argentina and Portugal can reach the semis…

Which teams can Argentina face in the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal?

If Argentina beat the Netherlands in the quarterfinal match, they could face Croatia (Group F runner-up) or arch-rivals Brazil (Group G winner) in the semifinal stage. The semifinal will take place at the Lusail Stadium on December 13.

Which teams can Portugal face in the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal?

If Portugal manage to subdue Morocco in the last-eight stage match, they will take on defending champions France (Group D winners) or England (Group B winners) in the semifinal stage. The semifinal will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium on December 14.

Which teams can Argentina face in the final?

Since Argentina topped Group C, they will meet a team that is from the other side of the draw. In the final, Argentina can face defending champion France (Group D winners), England (Group B winners) or Ronaldo’s Portugal (Group H winners), which will be a World Cup final showdown between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The World Cup 2022 final will be played on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal Line-up

Croatia vs Brazil – Friday, December 9 – 830pm IST

Netherlands vs Argentina – Saturday, December 10 – 1230am IST

Morocco vs Portugal – Saturday, December 10 – 830pm IST

England vs France – Sunday, December 11 – 1230am IST

How can I watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals LIVE on TV in India?

The FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal matches will be telecasted live on Sports18, Sports18 HD and MTV HD.

How can I watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals for FREE in India?

The FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal matches will be Live Streamed for FREE on Jio Cinema app and website.