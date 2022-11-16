FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi's Argentina to Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, Top matches to watch out in 1st week, TV Timing, Live Streaming details

With less than a week away from the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar, the 32 teams are set to begin their campaign in hunt for the prestigious trophy with some warm-up games starting on Wednesday (November 16). Star players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are set to play their respective warm-up games before the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar begins on November 20. The fans will have some high-intensity contests between major nations like Spain and Germany. Below we bring you some big fixtures of the first week at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar. (FIFA World Cup 2022: Female fans BANNED from wearing REVEALING clothes and showing body parts, could face jail term in Qatar)

BIG fixtures of 1st week (FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar)

Sunday November 27 - Spain vs Germany. Time: 12.30 am IST

Tuesday November 22 - Argentina vs Saudi Arabia. Venue: Lusail - 3.30 pm IST

Saturday November 26 - Argentina vs Mexico. Venue: Lusail - 12. 30 am IST

Thursdat, November 24 - Portugal vs. Ghana. Venue: Stadium 974 - 9.30 pm IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 other fixtures of 1st week

Monday November 21 - England vs Iran. Venue: Khalifa Int'l - 6.30 pm IST

Monday November 21 - USA vs Wales. Venue: Ahmad Bin Ali - 12.30 am IST

Tuesday November 22 - Mexico vs Poland. Venue: Stadium 974 - 9.30 pm IST

Tueday November 22 Denmark vs. Tunisia. Venue: Education City - 6.30 pm IST

Tuesday November 22 France vs. Australia. Venue: Al Janoub - 12.30 AM IST

Wednesday November 23 - Germany vs Japan. Venue: Khalifa Stadium - 6.30 pm IST

Wednesday November 23 - Spain vs Costa Rica. Venue: Al Thumama - 9.30 pm IST

Wednesday November 23 - Morocco vs Croatia. Venue: Al Bayt - 3.30 pm IST

Wednesday November 23 - Belgium vs Canada. Venue: Ahmad Bin Ali - 12.30 am IST

Thursday November 24 - Switzerland vs Cameroon. Venue: Al Janoub - 3.30 pm IST

Thursday November 24 - Brazil vs Serbia. Venue: Lusail - 12.30 am IST

Thurs, Nov. 24 Uruguay vs. South Korea. Venue: Education City - 6.30 pm IST

Friday November 25 - Wales vs Iran. Venue: Ahmad Bin Ali - 3.30 pm IST

Friday November 25 - England vs USA. Venue: Al Bayt - 12. 30 am IST

Saturday November 26 - Poland vs S. Arabia. Venue: Education City - 6.30 pm IST

Saturday November 26 Tunisia vs. Australia. Venue: Al Janoub - 3.30 pm IST

Saturday November 26 France vs. Denmark. Venue: Stadium 974 - 9.30 om IST

Sunday November 27 - Japan vs Costa Rica. Venue: Ahmad Bin Ali - 3.30 pm IST

Sunday November 27 - Belgium vs Morocco. Venue: Al Thumama - 6.30 pm IST

Sunday November 27 - Croatia vs Canada. Venue: Khalifa Int'l - 9.30 pm IST

Football superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will feature in their fifth World Cup in Qatar and it is likely that it might be their last. Along with these two superstars of the game other stars like Robert Lewandowski, Neymar Jr., Luis Suarez, Edison Cavani, Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and many more are also likely to play their last FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which is why the winner of this World Cup is almost impossible to predict. (FIFA World Cup 2022: No ‘Waka, Waka’ in Qatar as Shakira, Dua Lipa not to perform at Opening Ceremony, says Report)