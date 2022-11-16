LIVE Updates | Croatia(0) - Saudi Arabia(0) Football Live Score - FIFA World Cup 2022 Warm Up Match: Croatia takes on Saudi Arabia in practice match
LIVE Updates | Iran vs Tunisia Football World Cup 2022 in Qatar Warm Up Match LIVE Scorecard: Follow LIVE updates from the FIFA World Cup 2022 warm-up games taking place on Wednesday (November 16) here
The FIFA World Cup 2022 is to set commence on Sunday (November 20) as hosts Qatar will take on Ecuador in match no. 1 of Group A. However, before the world's greatest tournament begins, fans and players will have a little taste of what's coming up as the nations participating are set to play their respective final warm-up matches ahead the FIFA World Cup 2022. Top teams Argentina and Germany will be in action on Wednesday (November 16) night as they are set to take on UAE and Oman, respectively. Argentina will have seven-time Ballon d'Or holder Lionel Messi leading them from the front tonight against UAE whereas it will be interesting to see what playing eleven new coach Hansi Flick has decided to play the warm-up of Germany with a star-studded lineup on his hands.
Messi and co will head into their final warm-up match before the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Abu Dhabi with good momentum as the little magician is in fine form and they are the Copa America Champions. Messi has always been vocal about getting Argentina that third World Cup trophy and he will give it his all as teammate Lisandro Martinez said, "Argentina are going for war with Lionel Messi to win the World Cup in Qatar."
You can always count on @Argentina for some highlight reel goals #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/XGOdAU5GAK — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 14, 2022
All the countries participating have huge task up their sleeves as injuries play a huge role in the month-long tournament. Today is the last day for teams to submit their final squads and the teams have just a few hours left to submit the player names they will be featuring in their respective teams.
Croatia vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Match Live Score: Half-time!
And it is goalless at half-time between Saudi Arabia and Croatia in this warm-up contest. No changes made from any of the coaches so far, we can expect to see subsitutions in the second half.
Score: Croatia 0 - 0 Saudi Arabia
Shots on Target: Croatia 1 - 1 Saudi Arabia
Possesion: Saudi Arabia 43% - Croatia 57%
Croatia vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Match Live Score: Intense contest!
Saudi Arabia with 4 corners in the first half so far whereas Croatia are finding it difficult to get near the opposition goal at the moment.
Croatia 0 - 0 Saudi Arabia
Croatia vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Match Live Score: Intense contest!
57 percent possession with Croatia while Saudi Arabia are with 43 percent at the moment.
Croatia 0 - 0 Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia@SaudiNT | #FIFAWorldCup (25/33) pic.twitter.com/03oGhtFaeh
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 16, 2022
Croatia vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Match Live Score: Here we go!
We are set to witness the clash between Croatia and Saudi Arabia. 2018 Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric starts on the bench for his country along side many first team players.
Croatia 0 - 0 Saudi Arabia
Iran vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Match Live Score: Here we go!
And the action is set to begin between Iran and Tunisia in Doha.
Iran 0 - 0 Tunisia
