LIVE Updates | Croatia(0) - Saudi Arabia(0) Football Live Score - FIFA World Cup 2022 Warm Up Match: Croatia takes on Saudi Arabia in practice match

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is to set commence on Sunday (November 20) as hosts Qatar will take on Ecuador in match no. 1 of Group A. However, before the world's greatest tournament begins, fans and players will have a little taste of what's coming up as the nations participating are set to play their respective final warm-up matches ahead the FIFA World Cup 2022. Top teams Argentina and Germany will be in action on Wednesday (November 16) night as they are set to take on UAE and Oman, respectively. Argentina will have seven-time Ballon d'Or holder Lionel Messi leading them from the front tonight against UAE whereas it will be interesting to see what playing eleven new coach Hansi Flick has decided to play the warm-up of Germany with a star-studded lineup on his hands.

Messi and co will head into their final warm-up match before the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Abu Dhabi with good momentum as the little magician is in fine form and they are the Copa America Champions. Messi has always been vocal about getting Argentina that third World Cup trophy and he will give it his all as teammate Lisandro Martinez said, "Argentina are going for war with Lionel Messi to win the World Cup in Qatar."

You can always count on @Argentina for some highlight reel goals #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/XGOdAU5GAK — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 14, 2022

All the countries participating have huge task up their sleeves as injuries play a huge role in the month-long tournament. Today is the last day for teams to submit their final squads and the teams have just a few hours left to submit the player names they will be featuring in their respective teams.

Check LIVE updates from all FIFA World Cup 2022 Warm Up matches HERE.