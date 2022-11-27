Watch: Lionel Messi's GOAL in all-important Mexico clash to keep Argentina ALIVE in FIFA World Cup goes VIRAL

Lionel Messi, stepped up in one of the most crucial matches for Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022, to help his side beat Mexico 2-0 on Saturday (November 26). He struck a goal that was way more than worth a gold as Argentina needed a win to survive in the World Cup. It seemed like a final at Doha's Lusail Stadium when Messi took the field. Mexico fought well into the second half, not allowing any scope for a goal. But the legend stepped up in the 64th minute of the game even beating the class of Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa to score his second goal of this edition, to give Argentina the lead.

Watch Messi's goal vs Mexico below:

Later, Enzo Hernandez scored the second goal in the dying minutes of the match to given Argentina 2-0 lead and finish the match.

After the heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in the opening contest, Messi was under pressure to deliver the goods in this match. And he shone through the game. He scored from outside the box, Messi's low, left-footed shot sailed out of Ochoa's reach and into the net. Mexico's attack is all over the place in this World Cup and they were dependent on Ochoa for helping them win. But even his magic faded in front of Messi. It was Ochoa only who had made nine saves to help Mexico beat Germany in opener in last World Cup. But this time Messi came all prepared.

Ochoa was first tested by Messi in the 33rd minute, when he punched away a free kick from the corner. Messi had another free kick from some 25 yards out in the 50th that sailed over the wall and well above the goal.

With this win, Argentina's chances of qualifying for Round of 16 has increased and they now need to ensure, they beat Poland in the next match.