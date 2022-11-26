How can Lionel Messi's Argentina qualify for round of 16 in FIFA World Cup 2022?

Tuesday's loss to Saudi Arabia marked a poor beginning for Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign in Qatar. One of the biggest upsets in the World Cup in recent memory occurred when Argentina fell to the no. 51-ranked team, 2-1. In addition, it made it more challenging for the third-ranked club to go to the knockout round.

The top two teams from each of the eight groups—Argentina is in Group C of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar along with Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland—will proceed to the knockout round. Prior to playing Poland on December 1, Argentina's next encounter is on November 27 against Mexico. Argentina can enter the Round of 16 in the following ways.

To give itself the best chance of qualifying, the Lionel Messi-led team must win its last two group games. Depending on other outcomes, the team's six points from the wins might be enough to move them into first place in the group. However, there is a chance that three Group C teams might finish the tournament with six points.

If this occurs, the goal differential will prevent one of those teams from moving on to the knockout round. This suggests that in order to increase their chances of qualifying, Argentina must score more goals than Mexico and Poland combined. However, if the South American team loses one of its following two games, it will be eliminated.

Argentina will receive a total of four points from a victory and a loss, but their qualification will be dependent on the outcomes of the other games in the group. If Argentina's team comes in second in their group, they might play France in the Round of 16 if they advance. In the interim, coming in second will maintain their chances of taking on Brazil in the summit match.

On the other side, if Argentina lose one more game in the group stage, there is another possibility that could force them to advance. They would hope that one of the teams from Saudi Arabia, Mexico, or Poland will win its remaining games without a single draw if they lose one game and win the other. If this occurs, the group winner will have nine points and the other team will have three points, and goal difference will once again be a factor.