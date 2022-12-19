FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi or Mbappe? Who make more money at PSG? - Check

After an exhilarating championship match in which Argentina defeated France on penalties, the awards for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 were also made public. Argentina's Lionel Messi was named the tournament's best player. The Argentine attacker took home the Adidas Golden Ball, which is given by the FIFA Technical Study Group to the finest player (TSG). Luka Modric of Croatia and Kylian Mbappe of France finished second and third, respectively.

The France forward was level with Messi on five goals heading into the showdown in Lusail. He would go on to become the first man since Sir Geoff Hurst in 1966 to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final, tucking away two penalties and hitting a fine finish which took the game to extra-time. It was not enough for France to retain the trophy but, with eight goals across the finals, he matched Ronaldo's total from 2002 and, at the age of 23, there could still be plenty more to come from Mbappe.

After the Christmas celebration, both of these legendary players will be back at their club PSG. Here is a look at how much Mbappe and Messi earn in their club football.

Who earns more at PSG?

Mbappe became the most expensive player to be transferred in the same league when he joined the team in 2018 from Monaco for a stunning transfer price of almost $180 million. However, Neymar Jr. became the most expensive player in history when he transferred from Barcelona to PSG in 2017 for a record-breaking $222 million. This kind of investment destroyed everyone's preconceptions about player value and altered everyone's viewpoint.

Who makes the most money? The club's ability to sign high-profile players like Messi and Mbappe demonstrates its unbounded financial strength, but who is paid the most? Despite his accomplishments and reputation, Messi still doesn't make the most money for the team; Neymar Jr. tops the list with a pitiful €4.083mn each month. Messi earns about €3.375 million per month, ranking second, and Mbappe earns about €2.220 million per month, ranking third.