FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Adidas unveils official match ball 'Al Rihla'

Adidas reveals Al Rihla – the Official Match Ball for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. It is the 14 th successive ball that adidas has created for the FIFA World Cup, designed to support the game at high speed as it travels faster in flight than any other World Cup ball.

Al Rihla translates as “the journey” in Arabic and has been inspired by the architecture, iconic boats, and the flag of Qatar. The ball was designed with the environment at its heart - all components have been carefully considered, and Al Rihla is the first World Cup ball made using only water-based inks and glues. The bold, vibrant color and graphics set on a pearlescent background reflects the ever-increasing speed of the game.

The World Cup will be held between November to December 2022, all the teams will know who they face in the group stages of the tournament. A total of 32 teams will compete, out of which 29 are confirmed and three spots still remain empty. Check the draw details HERE.

Revealed The official matchball of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar The adidas 'Al Rihla' ball travels faster in flight than any other World Cup ball Available soon at Pro:Direct Soccer Marks out of 10? pic.twitter.com/KGrluGONlo — Pro:Direct Soccer (@ProD_Soccer) March 30, 2022

Starting its journey in Qatar, Al Rihla will be unveiled alongside World Cup greats,joined on pitch by a diverse mix of talent featuring aspiring woman football players from Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and some young next generation players from Aspire academy.

Designed from rigorous testing in adidas labs, wind tunnels, and on-pitch, Al Rihla provides the highest level of accuracy and reliability on the field of play,due in part to its new panel shape and surface textures: CTR-CORE – An innovative core within the ball that is tuned to improve accuracy and consistency, supporting fast, precise play with maximum shape and air retention.

SPEEDSHELL – The ball's polyurethane (PU) skin featuring micro and macro textures and a new 20-piece panel shape, which enhances aerodynamics to improve the accuracy, flight stability and swerve of shots.

Al Rihla is the first World Cup ball in the 92-year history of the tournament which will directly contribute to raising funds to positively impact lives across the world, with 1% of Al Rihla’s net sales contributed going to the Common Goal movement.