NewsFootball
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 QATAR

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Women's right groups urge FIFA to kick out Iran from competition due to THIS reason

The organisation said the Iranian authorities have not allowed female fans to access the games taking place inside the country despite pressure from the game's governing body

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 09:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Women's right groups urge FIFA to kick out Iran from competition due to THIS reason

Rights group Open Stadiums have urged FIFA to kick out Iran out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 taking place in Qatar following the country's behavior towards women. In a letter written to FIFA's president Gianni Infantino, the organisation said the Iranian authorities have not allowed female fans to access the games taking place inside the country despite pressure from the game's governing body.

"The Iranian FA is not only an accomplice of the crimes of the regime. It is a direct threat to the security of female fans in Iran and wherever our national team plays in the world. Football should be a safe space for us all," the letter said as per espn.in. (FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi, stars likely to play last WC - In Pics)

"That is why, as Iranian football fans, it is with an extremely heavy heart that we have to raise our deepest concern about Iran's participation in the upcoming FIFA World Cup."

"Why would FIFA give the Iranian state and its representatives a global stage, while it not only refuses to respect basic human rights and dignities, but is currently torturing and killing its own people?" (FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Schedule, timing, fixtures, livestream - all you need to know)

"Where are the principles of FIFA's statues in this regard?"

"Therefore, we ask FIFA, based on Articles 3 and 4 of its statutes, to immediately expel Iran from the World Cup 2022 in Qatar."

The articles cited cover the issues of human rights and non-discrimination based on gender, race, religion and other matters, with breaches punishable by suspension or expulsion from the global body. (With Reuters input)

Live Tv

FIFA World Cup 2022 QatarIran protestWomen rightsIran women protestsFootball News

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day
DNA Video
DNA: Now all women, married or unmarried, have right to safe abortion in India!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ideological cure' for 'anti-RSS' politics on PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Switzerland's glaciers melting more than ever before
DNA Video
DNA: Future look of railway stations
DNA Video
DNA: Chinese President Xi Jinping proves rumors of house arrest wrong
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 28, 2022