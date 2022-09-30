FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Women's right groups urge FIFA to kick out Iran from competition due to THIS reason

Rights group Open Stadiums have urged FIFA to kick out Iran out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 taking place in Qatar following the country's behavior towards women. In a letter written to FIFA's president Gianni Infantino, the organisation said the Iranian authorities have not allowed female fans to access the games taking place inside the country despite pressure from the game's governing body.

"The Iranian FA is not only an accomplice of the crimes of the regime. It is a direct threat to the security of female fans in Iran and wherever our national team plays in the world. Football should be a safe space for us all," the letter said as per espn.in.

"That is why, as Iranian football fans, it is with an extremely heavy heart that we have to raise our deepest concern about Iran's participation in the upcoming FIFA World Cup."

"Why would FIFA give the Iranian state and its representatives a global stage, while it not only refuses to respect basic human rights and dignities, but is currently torturing and killing its own people?"

As Iranian football fans, with heavy heart we asked FIFA, due to ongoing human rights violation based on Articles 3-4 of its statutes, immediately expel Iran from #Qatar2022 Worldcup.



"Where are the principles of FIFA's statues in this regard?"

"Therefore, we ask FIFA, based on Articles 3 and 4 of its statutes, to immediately expel Iran from the World Cup 2022 in Qatar."

The articles cited cover the issues of human rights and non-discrimination based on gender, race, religion and other matters, with breaches punishable by suspension or expulsion from the global body. (With Reuters input)