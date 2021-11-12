हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal close in on automatic qualification after Ireland draw

In an evenly-contested first half of few chances, Cristiano Ronaldo was foiled by a fine block from Ireland captain Seamus Coleman but the Manchester United forward was otherwise kept well under wraps by the hard-working hosts.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal close in on automatic qualification after Ireland draw
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo vies for the ball against Ireland defenders in their FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match. (Photo: Reuters)

Portugal moved closer to automatic World Cup qualification on Thursday despite a poor 0-0 draw with Ireland that left them needing another point in their final game at home to Group A rivals Serbia to secure their spot in Qatar. Portugal narrowly avoided a shock loss to Ireland two months ago thanks to two last-gasp Cristiano Ronaldo goals and seemed happy to take a point against the fourth-placed Irish knowing a superior goal difference to Serbia put them in the driving seat.

They will have to do it without Pepe, however, after the experienced central defender was sent off late on for a second bookable offence. In an evenly-contested first half of few chances, Ronaldo was foiled by a fine block from Ireland captain Seamus Coleman but the Manchester United forward was otherwise kept well under wraps by the hard-working hosts.

Chiedozie Ogbene, who plies his trade quite a few rungs below Ronaldo in the third tier of English soccer with Rotherham United, should have done better with a near-post header just before halftime in his first international start.

Ireland’s performance in Faro marked a turning-point in Stephen Kenny’s 14-month reign, during which he has blooded impressive youngsters like teenage goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu but waited 12 games for a victory, last month’s 3-0 win in Azerbaijan. Playing in front of a full house at the Aviva Stadium for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Kenny saw more encouraging signs on Thursday, particularly from striker Callum Robinson, playing with the confidence of a man who had scored five goals in his last two internationals.

Missing Bernardo Silva through injury with the Manchester City maestro in the form of his life, Portugal also opted not to risk Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Diogo Jota being suspended for Sunday's table-topping clash and it showed throughout.

Ronaldo, who became the all-time leading scorer in men’s international football against the Irish last time out, almost added goal number 116 with the best chance of the game on 67 minutes but his glancing header slipped narrowly wide. Despite their greater possession, particularly with the extra man, Ireland did little to threaten Rui Patricio’s goal and Ronaldo went close again at the death.

In the other group game, Gerson Rodrigues took his total in the campaign to five goals by striking twice as Luxembourg beat bottom-placed Azerbaijan 3-1. Luxembourg will secure third place if they avoid defeat in their final game against the Irish.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2022Cristiano RonaldoPortugal football teamIreland football team
Next
Story

PL 2021: Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard appointed as Aston Villa manager

Must Watch

PT10M59S

DNA: Congress' 'bookish' knowledge on Hindutva