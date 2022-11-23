WATCH: Robert Lewandowski's decisive penalty miss for Poland against Mexico as Guillermo Ochoa shines

The Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 match ended in a draw with both sided failing to net even once during the course of the match. But it is also true that Poland had a big chance which they could not convert and the culprit here was their star player Robert Lewandowski. That chance came in the 53rd minute of the match in Grouo C. Mexico defender Hector Moreno tried to pull down Lewandowski and the Mexican penalty box. The Polish players called for a foul but the game still moved on. The referee then stopped the match as VAR wanted to check the incident. After a careful check, a penalty was awareded to Poland.

That was Poland's best chance to go 1-0 up. However, Lewandowski ruined it. He took the penalty kick but could not bring much power to the kick. He ended up mistiming it and the Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa showed why he is one of the best in business as he dived in the right direction, the bottom left corner, to deny Poland a goal.

Take a look at Robert Lewandowski's costly miss vs Mexico:

WOW. The moment Robert Lewandowski missed his penalty. The reaction from the Mexico fans is WILD. pic.twitter.com/HgGQx0Edai November 22, 2022

Not to forget, Lewandowski is a special player and has scored many goals for his clubs over the years. But it is also a fact that he is yet to score a goal for his country in FIFA World Cup.

What the draw between Poland and Mexico has done is that it has given Argentina a sigh of relief after they were beaten by Saudi Arabia 2-1 in their first clash of this year's World Cup. Had either of Poland of Mexico grabbed 3 points, Argentina's chances would have suffered further blow. Lionel Messi's side had got a lead in the first half but they looked scratchy and listless in the second half, which helped a spirted Saudi Arabia unit to clinch a win.