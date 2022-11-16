FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule: Check full details of World Cup football 2022 in Qatar schedule, first match, timings, dates, venues

FIFA World Cup 2022 will kick start on November 20 in Qatar. This is the first-ever World Cup held in the Middle East and second in Asia after Japan and South Korea hosted the 2002 tournament. In the first match of the competition, host Qatar will take on Equador. Brazil are the hot favourites for the title as they aim to clinch a record-extending sixth title and first since 2002. The other big contenders are Argentina and defending champions France. Teams have arrived in Qatar for the World Cup.

All eyes will be on Lionel Messi, who may be playing his last World Cup and in his last attempt, he will aim to clinch the World Cup title. Not to forget, Messi has never won a World Cup. His best chance was in 2014 when Argentina reached the final under the coaching of Diego Maradona. If Argentina, indeed, win the World Cup, it will be tribute to the late Maradona.

Also Read: Lionel Messi arrives in Qatar, set to play Argentina vs UAE friendly match - Check Details

Not to forget, it could also be the last time the world sees Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been in news for other reasons of late. Ronaldo will be playing for Portugal in the World Cup.

5 days to go for the World Cup pic.twitter.com/I0aBfI5Hbk — FIFA World Cup 2022 (@2022_QatarWC) November 15, 2022

See Below the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar:

Group A - Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Sunday November 20 - Qatar vs Ecuador. Venue: Al Bayt - 9.30 pm IST

Monday November 21 - Senegal vs Netherlands. Venue: Al Thumama - 9.30 pm IST

Friday November 25 - Qatar vs Senegal. Venue: Al Thumama - 6.30 pm IST

Friday November 25 - Netherlands vs Ecuadar. Venue: Khalifa Int'l - 9.30 pm IST

Tuesday November 29 - Netherlands vs Qatar. Venue: Al Bayt - 8.30 pm IST

Tuesday November 29 - Ecuador vs. Senegal. Venue: Khalifa Int'l - - 8.30 pm IST



Group B - England, IR Iran, USA, Wales - 12.30 AM IST

Monday November 21 - England vs Iran. Venue: Khalifa Int'l - 6.30 pm IST

Monday November 21 - USA vs Wales. Venue: Ahmad Bin Ali - 12.30 am IST

Friday November 25 - Wales vs Iran. Venue: Ahmad Bin Ali - 3.30 pm IST

Friday November 25 - England vs USA. Venue: Al Bayt - 12. 30 am IST

Tuesday November 29 - Wales vs England. Venue: Ahmad Bin Ali - 12.30 am IST

Tuesday November 29 - Iran vs USA. Venue: Al Thumama - 12.30 am IST

France's No.9 : Benzema

England's No.9 : Kane

Spain's No.9 :pic.twitter.com/XpxbhlOTbi — FIFA World Cup 2022 (@2022_QatarWC) November 14, 2022

Group C - Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Tuesday November 22 - Argentina vs S. Arabia. Venue: Lusail - 3.30 pm IST

Tuesday November 22 - Mexico vs Poland. Venue: Stadium 974 - 9.30 pm IST

Saturday November 26 - Poland vs S. Arabia. Venue: Education City - 6.30 pm IST

Saturday November 26 - Argentina vs Mexico. Venue: Lusail - 12. 30 am IST

Wednesday November 30 - Poland vs Argentina. Venue: Stadium 974 - 12.30 am IST

Wednesday November 30 - S. Arabia vs Mexico. Venue: Lusail - 12.30 am IST

Group D - France, Denmark, Australia, Tunisia

Tueday November 22 Denmark vs. Tunisia. Venue: Education City - 6.30 pm IST

Tuesday November 22 France vs. Australia. Venue: Al Janoub - 12.30 AM IST

Saturday November 26 Tunisia vs. Australia. Venue: Al Janoub - 3.30 pm IST

Saturday November 26 France vs. Denmark. Venue: Stadium 974 - 9.30 om IST

Wednesday November 30 Tunisia vs. France. Venue: Education City - 8.30 pm IST

Wednesday, November 30 Australia vs. Denmark. Venue: Al Janoub - 8.30 pm IST

The 2014 FIFA World Cup pic.twitter.com/GGm3BwMedZ — FIFA World Cup 2022 (@2022_QatarWC) November 14, 2022

Group E - Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Wednesday November 23 - Germany vs Japan. Venue: Khalifa Stadium - 6.30 pm IST

Wednesday November 23 - Spain vs Costa Rica. Venue: Al Thumama - 9.30 pm IST

Sunday November 27 - Japan vs Costa Rica. Venue: Ahmad Bin Ali - 3.30 pm IST

Sunday November 27 - Spain vs Germany. Venue: Al Bayt - 12.30 am IST

Thursday December 1 - Japan vs Spain. Venue: Khalifa Int'l - 12.30 am IST

Thursday December 1 - Costa Rica vs Germany. Venue: Al Bayt - 12.30 am IST

Group F - Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Wednesday November 23 - Morocco vs Croatia. Venue: Al Bayt - 3.30 pm IST

Wednesday November 23 - Belgium vs Canada. Venue: Ahmad Bin Ali - 12.30 am IST

Sunday November 27 - Belgium vs Morocco. Venue: Al Thumama - 6.30 pm IST

Sunday November 27 - Croatia vs Canada. Venue: Khalifa Int'l - 9.30 pm IST

Thursday December 1 - Croatia vs Belgium. Venue: Ahmad Bin Ali - 9.30 pm IST

Thursday December 1 - Canada vs Morocco. Venue: Al Thumama - 8.30 pm IST

Group G - Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Thursday November 24 - Switzerland vs Cameroon. Venue: Al Janoub - 3.30 pm IST

Thursday November 24 - Brazil vs Serbia. Venue: Lusail - 12.30 am IST

Monday November 28 - Cameroon vs Serbia. Venue: Janoub - 3.30 pm IST

Monday November 28 - Brazil vs. Switzerland. Venue: Stadium 974 - 9.30 pm IST

Friday December 2 - Cameroon vs. Brazil - Venue: Lusail - 12.30 am IST

Friday December 2 - Serbia vs. Switzerland. Venue: Stadium 974 - 12.30 am IST

Messi has arrived for the World Cup pic.twitter.com/2HRlA6XDhe — FIFA World Cup 2022 (@2022_QatarWC) November 14, 2022

Group H - Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, Korea Republic

Thurs, Nov. 24 Uruguay vs. South Korea. Venue: Education City - 6.30 pm IST

Thurs, Nov. 24 Portugal vs. Ghana. Venue: Stadium 974 - 9.30 pm IST

Mon, Nov. 28 South Korea vs. Ghana. Venue: Education City - 6.30 pm IST

Mon, Nov. 28 Portugal vs. Uruguay. Venue: Lusail - 12.30 am IST

Fri, Dec. 2 South Korea vs. Portugal. Venue: Education City - 9.30 pm IST

Fri, Dec. 2 Ghana vs. Uruguay. Venue: Al Janoub - 9.30 pm IST

Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final schedule

Dec 03 Round of 16 – 1A vs 2B 8.30 PM Khalifa International Stadium

Dec-04 Round of 16 – 1C vs 2D 12:30 AM Al Rayyan Stadium

Dec-04 Round of 16 – 1D vs 2C 8:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium

Dec-05 Round of 16 – 1B vs 2A 12:30 AM Al Bayt Stadium

Dec-05 Round of 16 – 1E vs 2F 8:30 PM Al Janoub Stadium

Dec-06 Round of 16 – 1G vs 2H 12:30 AM Stadium 974

Dec-06 Round of 16 – 1F vs 2E 8:30 PM Education City Stadium

Dec-07 Round of 16 – 1H vs 2G 12:30 AM Lusail Stadium

Dec-09 Quarterfinal – Winner of Match 53 vs Winner of Match 54 8:30 PM Education City Stadium

Dec-10 Quarterfinal – Winner of Match 49 vs Winner of Match 50 12:30 AM Lusail Stadium

Dec-10 Quarterfinal – Winner of Match 55 vs Winner of Match 56 8:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium

Dec-11 Quarterfinal – Winner of Match 52 vs Winner of Match 51 12:30 AM Al Bayt Stadium

Dec-14 Semifinal 1 – Winner of Match 57 vs Winner of Match 58 12:30 AM Al Bayt Stadium

Dec-15 Semifinal 2 – Winner of Match 59 vs Winner of Match 60 12:30 AM Lusail Stadium

Dec-17 Third place match – Loser of Match 61 vs Loser of Match 62 8:30 PM Khalifa International Stadium

Dec-18 Final – Winner of Match 61 vs Winner of Match 62 8:30 PM Lusail Stadium

