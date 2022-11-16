FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule: Check full details of World Cup football 2022 in Qatar schedule, first match, timings, dates, venues
FIFA World Cup 2022: Here's all you need to know about date, timing, matches, schedule, full fixture and full schedule of Football World Cup
FIFA World Cup 2022 will kick start on November 20 in Qatar. This is the first-ever World Cup held in the Middle East and second in Asia after Japan and South Korea hosted the 2002 tournament. In the first match of the competition, host Qatar will take on Equador. Brazil are the hot favourites for the title as they aim to clinch a record-extending sixth title and first since 2002. The other big contenders are Argentina and defending champions France. Teams have arrived in Qatar for the World Cup.
All eyes will be on Lionel Messi, who may be playing his last World Cup and in his last attempt, he will aim to clinch the World Cup title. Not to forget, Messi has never won a World Cup. His best chance was in 2014 when Argentina reached the final under the coaching of Diego Maradona. If Argentina, indeed, win the World Cup, it will be tribute to the late Maradona.
Not to forget, it could also be the last time the world sees Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been in news for other reasons of late. Ronaldo will be playing for Portugal in the World Cup.
See Below the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar:
Group A - Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands
Sunday November 20 - Qatar vs Ecuador. Venue: Al Bayt - 9.30 pm IST
Monday November 21 - Senegal vs Netherlands. Venue: Al Thumama - 9.30 pm IST
Friday November 25 - Qatar vs Senegal. Venue: Al Thumama - 6.30 pm IST
Friday November 25 - Netherlands vs Ecuadar. Venue: Khalifa Int'l - 9.30 pm IST
Tuesday November 29 - Netherlands vs Qatar. Venue: Al Bayt - 8.30 pm IST
Tuesday November 29 - Ecuador vs. Senegal. Venue: Khalifa Int'l - - 8.30 pm IST
Group B - England, IR Iran, USA, Wales - 12.30 AM IST
Monday November 21 - England vs Iran. Venue: Khalifa Int'l - 6.30 pm IST
Monday November 21 - USA vs Wales. Venue: Ahmad Bin Ali - 12.30 am IST
Friday November 25 - Wales vs Iran. Venue: Ahmad Bin Ali - 3.30 pm IST
Friday November 25 - England vs USA. Venue: Al Bayt - 12. 30 am IST
Tuesday November 29 - Wales vs England. Venue: Ahmad Bin Ali - 12.30 am IST
Tuesday November 29 - Iran vs USA. Venue: Al Thumama - 12.30 am IST
Group C - Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
Tuesday November 22 - Argentina vs S. Arabia. Venue: Lusail - 3.30 pm IST
Tuesday November 22 - Mexico vs Poland. Venue: Stadium 974 - 9.30 pm IST
Saturday November 26 - Poland vs S. Arabia. Venue: Education City - 6.30 pm IST
Saturday November 26 - Argentina vs Mexico. Venue: Lusail - 12. 30 am IST
Wednesday November 30 - Poland vs Argentina. Venue: Stadium 974 - 12.30 am IST
Wednesday November 30 - S. Arabia vs Mexico. Venue: Lusail - 12.30 am IST
Group D - France, Denmark, Australia, Tunisia
Tueday November 22 Denmark vs. Tunisia. Venue: Education City - 6.30 pm IST
Tuesday November 22 France vs. Australia. Venue: Al Janoub - 12.30 AM IST
Saturday November 26 Tunisia vs. Australia. Venue: Al Janoub - 3.30 pm IST
Saturday November 26 France vs. Denmark. Venue: Stadium 974 - 9.30 om IST
Wednesday November 30 Tunisia vs. France. Venue: Education City - 8.30 pm IST
Wednesday, November 30 Australia vs. Denmark. Venue: Al Janoub - 8.30 pm IST
Group E - Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan
Wednesday November 23 - Germany vs Japan. Venue: Khalifa Stadium - 6.30 pm IST
Wednesday November 23 - Spain vs Costa Rica. Venue: Al Thumama - 9.30 pm IST
Sunday November 27 - Japan vs Costa Rica. Venue: Ahmad Bin Ali - 3.30 pm IST
Sunday November 27 - Spain vs Germany. Venue: Al Bayt - 12.30 am IST
Thursday December 1 - Japan vs Spain. Venue: Khalifa Int'l - 12.30 am IST
Thursday December 1 - Costa Rica vs Germany. Venue: Al Bayt - 12.30 am IST
Group F - Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
Wednesday November 23 - Morocco vs Croatia. Venue: Al Bayt - 3.30 pm IST
Wednesday November 23 - Belgium vs Canada. Venue: Ahmad Bin Ali - 12.30 am IST
Sunday November 27 - Belgium vs Morocco. Venue: Al Thumama - 6.30 pm IST
Sunday November 27 - Croatia vs Canada. Venue: Khalifa Int'l - 9.30 pm IST
Thursday December 1 - Croatia vs Belgium. Venue: Ahmad Bin Ali - 9.30 pm IST
Thursday December 1 - Canada vs Morocco. Venue: Al Thumama - 8.30 pm IST
Group G - Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
Thursday November 24 - Switzerland vs Cameroon. Venue: Al Janoub - 3.30 pm IST
Thursday November 24 - Brazil vs Serbia. Venue: Lusail - 12.30 am IST
Monday November 28 - Cameroon vs Serbia. Venue: Janoub - 3.30 pm IST
Monday November 28 - Brazil vs. Switzerland. Venue: Stadium 974 - 9.30 pm IST
Friday December 2 - Cameroon vs. Brazil - Venue: Lusail - 12.30 am IST
Friday December 2 - Serbia vs. Switzerland. Venue: Stadium 974 - 12.30 am IST
Group H - Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, Korea Republic
Thurs, Nov. 24 Uruguay vs. South Korea. Venue: Education City - 6.30 pm IST
Thurs, Nov. 24 Portugal vs. Ghana. Venue: Stadium 974 - 9.30 pm IST
Mon, Nov. 28 South Korea vs. Ghana. Venue: Education City - 6.30 pm IST
Mon, Nov. 28 Portugal vs. Uruguay. Venue: Lusail - 12.30 am IST
Fri, Dec. 2 South Korea vs. Portugal. Venue: Education City - 9.30 pm IST
Fri, Dec. 2 Ghana vs. Uruguay. Venue: Al Janoub - 9.30 pm IST
Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final schedule
Dec 03 Round of 16 – 1A vs 2B 8.30 PM Khalifa International Stadium
Dec-04 Round of 16 – 1C vs 2D 12:30 AM Al Rayyan Stadium
Dec-04 Round of 16 – 1D vs 2C 8:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium
Dec-05 Round of 16 – 1B vs 2A 12:30 AM Al Bayt Stadium
Dec-05 Round of 16 – 1E vs 2F 8:30 PM Al Janoub Stadium
Dec-06 Round of 16 – 1G vs 2H 12:30 AM Stadium 974
Dec-06 Round of 16 – 1F vs 2E 8:30 PM Education City Stadium
Dec-07 Round of 16 – 1H vs 2G 12:30 AM Lusail Stadium
Dec-09 Quarterfinal – Winner of Match 53 vs Winner of Match 54 8:30 PM Education City Stadium
Dec-10 Quarterfinal – Winner of Match 49 vs Winner of Match 50 12:30 AM Lusail Stadium
Dec-10 Quarterfinal – Winner of Match 55 vs Winner of Match 56 8:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium
Dec-11 Quarterfinal – Winner of Match 52 vs Winner of Match 51 12:30 AM Al Bayt Stadium
Dec-14 Semifinal 1 – Winner of Match 57 vs Winner of Match 58 12:30 AM Al Bayt Stadium
Dec-15 Semifinal 2 – Winner of Match 59 vs Winner of Match 60 12:30 AM Lusail Stadium
Dec-17 Third place match – Loser of Match 61 vs Loser of Match 62 8:30 PM Khalifa International Stadium
Dec-18 Final – Winner of Match 61 vs Winner of Match 62 8:30 PM Lusail Stadium
