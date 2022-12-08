FIFA World Cup 2022: Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer has off day against Portugal but Manchester United move eminent

It was a night to forget for Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer as he conceded six goals to Portugal, playing without Cristiano Ronaldo, in their Round of 16 match of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Switzerland crashed out of the World Cup with a 6-1 loss on Tuesday (December 6) night.

Borussia Mönchengladbach and Switzerland goalkeeper Sommer was back in the side after missing their last game against Serbia in the group stages due to illness. Sommer has been struggling with an ankle injury which put his participation in the World Cup in doubt in the lead up to the Round of 16 match against Portugal.

“I didn’t have to think too much about my foot,” Sommer said after coming through World Cup warm-up defeat to Ghana last month. “It’s fine,” he added.

Switzerland largely have Sommer to thank for the fact they are at the World Cup at all. In a qualifying group containing European champions Italy, few would have expected the Swiss to come out on top. But they did – unbeaten – with Sommer conceding just two goals all campaign – fewer than any other goalkeeper throughout global qualifying.

“This number shows that we do a really good job as a team defensively,” Sommer told FIFA.com. “As a goalkeeper, it's a dream to work with such an excellent defence. This subsequently is reflected in the low number of goals conceded. This kind of performance should be an advantage for us at the World Cup.”

Earlier this year, he set a new Bundesliga record for saves in a single match, denying Bayern no fewer than 19 times in a 1-1 draw.

Manchester United set sights on Yann Sommer

English Premier League side Manchester United are lining up a free transfer for Yann Sommer, according to reports. The Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper is in the final year of his deal and is able to move for free in the summer.

Sommer started Switzerland’s first two games before missing their last match with illness. The 33-year-old has been at Mönchengladbach since 2014 and impressed with his performances.

He previously spent seven years in the first-team of FC Basel. Reports have suggested Man United have been trying to find a David de Gea replacement for months.

Sommer had 76 caps for the Swiss before the Portugal game and had 30 clean sheets under his belt.