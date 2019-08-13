FIFA World Cup winner Jose Luis Brown dies at 62

World Cup winner Jose Luis Brown, who scored Argentina`s opening goal in the 1986 World Cup final against West Germany, has died at the age of 62, local media reported on Monday.

The country`s football association confirmed the former central defender`s death in a tweet, while former Argentina striker Gabriel Batistuta also tweeted his condolences.

Brown, affectionately referred to by his nickname `Tata`, spent most of his playing career at Estudiantes, making close to 300 league appearances for the club.

At the end of the 1985-86 season, he was released by Deportivo Espanol because of a serious knee injury but was still called up for the World Cup in Mexico as cover for first-choice sweeper Daniel Passarella.

After Passarella was ruled out of the tournament due to illness, Brown was drafted into the starting line-up in a team led by Diego Maradona.

Brown, who won 36 caps for his country, scored the only international goal of his career in the final, heading home a 23rd minute free-kick as Argentina won 3-2.

Later in the game, with Argentina leading by a single goal, he dislocated his shoulder in a collision with Norbert Eder but refused to leave the pitch, playing through the pain as Argentina won the World Cup for the second time.