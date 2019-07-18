close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CAF Champions League

Finals of Africa`s international club competitions to be played over one leg

Ahmad Ahmad, head of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), said both the CAF Champions League final and the CAF Confederations Cup finals would consist of a single match, following the European model.

Finals of Africa`s international club competitions to be played over one leg
Image Credits: Reuters

The finals of Africa`s two international club competitions will each be played in one single match in future rather than over two legs as at present, the president of the region`s governing soccer body said on Wednesday.

Ahmad Ahmad, head of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), said both the CAF Champions League final and the CAF Confederations Cup finals would consist of a single match, following the European model.

"Huge decision that CAF took today: the (finals) will be now played on a single game," he said on Twitter without giving further details.

CAF vice-president Amaju Pinnick said the details were still being ironed out. "We are working on that", he told reporters. 

However, supporters quickly pointed out on social media that conditions in Africa, with vast distances, poor transport infrastructure and a lack of budget airlines, are very different from Europe and the matches risked being played in empty stadiums. 

In 1994, CAF decided to play its annual Supercup match -- between the Champions League and Confederations Cup winners -- at a neutral venue in South Africa. 

Two Egyptian teams qualified and travelled thousands of kilometres to play in front of a handful of supporters in Johannesburg. 

CAF said that at the time that it had been a mistake to play at a neutral venue and the fixture has since been played at the home ground of the Champions League winners.

This year`s two-leg Champions League final ended in chaos when Wydad Casablanca of Morocco refused to play on after having a 59th-minute effort disallowed in the return leg of the final in Tunis against Esperance.

Esperance were initially declared winners but that decision was overturned by CAF`s executive committee which ordered a replay. Both clubs have subsequently appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), each arguing they should be declared winners.

Tags:
CAF Champions LeagueCAF Confederations CupAfricafootballAmaju Pinnick
Next
Story

La Liga: Atletico Madrid sign Tottenham Hotspur's Kieran Trippier

Must Watch

PT3M19S

Top 25 News: Watch top 25 news stories of the day