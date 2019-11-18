close

Flamengo beat Gremio 1-0 as Serie A title looms closer

Flamengo beat Gremio 1-0 as Serie A title looms closer

Gabriel Barbosa scored the winner from a first-half penalty and then was sent off 17 minutes from time as Flamengo beat Gremio 1-0 away from home on Sunday to take a huge step towards the Brazilian league title.

With closest challengers Palmeiras only drawing 1-1 with Bahia, Flamengo only need three points from their final four games to guarantee the Serie A trophy.

Sunday`s win came thanks to Barbosa, who got his 22nd goal of the league season from a controversial penalty that was awarded after the ball hit Leo Moura`s trailing arm as he slid in for a challenge.

In the second half, the on-loan Inter Milan striker was shown a yellow card for a dissent and then a second in quick succession for sarcastically clapping the referee.

The win, which takes Flamengo`s unbeaten streak to 25 games, means Flamengo have 81 points from 34 games, while Palmeiras have 68 from 33.

Flamengo`s next match is the final of the Copa Libertadores next Saturday against Argentina`s River Plate in Peru.

