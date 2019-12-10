Flamengo striker Gabriel Barbosa wins Brazil's Golden Ball

Rio de Janeiro: Inter Milan loanee Gabriel Barbosa has won the Golden Ball for the best player in Brazil's 2019 Serie A championship.

On Monday, the 23-year-old was rewarded for a season in which he scored 43 goals in 57 matches across all competitions and helped Flamengo win the Serie A-Copa Libertadores double, reports Xinhua news agency.

He was one of seven Flamengo players named in the Serie A team of the year, joining goalkeeper Diego Alves, right-back Rafinha, midfielders Gerson, Willian Arao and Giorgian de Arrascaeta and forward Bruno Henrique.

Others selected in Brazilian football's ideal XI were Palmeiras defender Gustavo Gomes, Santos center-back Lucas Verissimo, Santos left-back Jorge and Palmeiras playmaker Dudu.

Flamengo's Portuguese head coach Jorge Jesus was named manager of the year and Corinthians forward Millene Fernandes was voted the outstanding women's player.

The best young footballer award went to 22-year-old Goias forward Michael Delgado.