Flamengo take revived Brazilian Supercup with 3-0 win over Athletico Paranaense

Flamengo won their first trophy of 2020 on Sunday when they comprehensively beat Athletico Paranaense 3-0 to lift the Brazilian Supercup.

The title, contested between the previous year`s first division champions and the Brazilian Cup winners, was revived this year after a hiatus of almost three decades.

Strike pair Bruno Henrique and Gabriel Barbosa scored in the 15th and 29th minutes to put Flamengo 2-0 up at halftime, before Uruguayan Giorgian De Arrascaeta made it three midway through the second half.

The victory continued what has been a sensational run by the Rio de Janeiro club, who won the Serie A and Copa Libertadores titles in November and are through to next weekend`s final of the Guanabara Cup in Rio de Janeiro`s state championship.